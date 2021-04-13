A pink supermoon is on it’s way this month - find out when you can see it

13 April 2021, 11:16 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 11:17

A pink supermoon will be visible this month
A pink supermoon will be visible this month.
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How to see the 'pink' supermoon which will light up the skies this April.

It’s set to be an exciting few months for stargazers, because a pink supermoon will be visible this April.

After the recent Worm Moon was largely covered by cloud, Brits are hoping to have more luck with the upcoming ‘pink moon’.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the moon's closest approach to Earth.

The moon’s orbit around the earth is not a perfect circle, which means at some points it is at its closest to earth - called a lunar perigee - and at other times its further away - known as a lunar apogee.

You will be able to see the 'Pink Supermoon' on April 26
You will be able to see the 'Pink Supermoon' on April 26.

If a full moon coincides with a lunar perigee, it causes the moon to look particularly big and bright.

While April’s only full moon is called ‘pink’, the colour of it will not appear any different.

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the name comes from a species of early blooming wildflowers which are native to eastern North America.

How to see April’s Pink Supermoon:

If you want to catch a glimpse of the supermoon, it is expected to rise on Monday, April 26 at 11:31am.

It will remain visible throughout Tuesday, April 27, hitting its peak at 4.31am.

Just a month later, another full moon is set to light up the skies which is nicknamed the ‘Flower Moon’.

This gets its name from the blooming flowers of spring, while it is also called the milk moon, the hare moon and the corn planting moon.

The Flower Moon supermoon will be at its peak on Wednesday, May 26 at 12.13pm.

Other full moons that will be visible later this year include:

  • April 27 - Pink Supermoon
  • May 26 - Flower Moon
  • June 24 - Strawberry Moon
  • July 24 - Buck Moon
  • August 22 - Sturgeon Moon
  • September 22 - Harvest Moon
  • October 20 - Hunter's Moon
  • November 19 - Beaver Moon

