People in England flock to pub gardens to celebrate lockdown-easing

13 April 2021, 10:18

Pubs have reopened in England this week
Pubs have reopened in England this week. Picture: PA Images
Pubs across the country were allowed to open on Monday as people enjoyed their first evening out.

People in England flocked to the pubs on Monday evening as gardens opened for the first time since January.

In London’s Soho, the streets were busy with customers as bars and restaurants set-up outdoor seating areas.

Videos on social media show the excited atmosphere as people spontaneously clapped and cheered, while others danced in the street.

Several roads were closed to allow customers, while police officers patrolled busy areas.

Westminster City Council said it was aware of ‘isolated incidents of crowding’ and said they were working with businesses to ensure they continue to follow government guidance.

Soho in London was packed with revellers on Monday
Soho in London was packed with revellers on Monday. Picture: PA Images
Pubs in England were allowed to open for the first time since January
Pubs in England were allowed to open for the first time since January. Picture: PA Images

A council spokesperson said: “We are pleased that visitors can return to the city and enjoy the shops and outdoor hospitality safely.

Read More: England to bask in 17C mini-heatwave next week as people flock to pub gardens

“We have implemented a range of measures across Westminster to enable social distancing, including additional footway space and barriers.

“We also have Covid Marshalls and city inspectors working across the city to help businesses support accessibility, social distancing and to respond to any issues.”

Liverpool's Concert Square was also busy with excited customers as the city centre's bars, pubs and restaurants reopened.

People in Manchester enjoyed the pubs reopening
People in Manchester enjoyed the pubs reopening. Picture: PA Images
Pubs and restaurants in Liverpool were busy with excited customers
Pubs and restaurants in Liverpool were busy with excited customers. Picture: PA Images

Pubs across Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle were also brimming throughout the day and into the evening.

In Coventry, some people even queued outside a pub at midnight to get their first pint, with pubs allowed to open at 12am.

Meanwhile, pubs, bars and restaurants won’t be able to open indoors until May 17 at the earliest.

And the British Beer and Pub Association estimates that just 40% of licensed premises have the necessary space outdoors to reopen this month.

As well as pubs and restaurants being allowed to serve outside, other rule changes in England from Monday include

  • All non essential shops can reopen
  • Hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services can open
  • Gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centres can all open
  • Up to 15 people can attend weddings and 30 can attend funerals
  • Driving lessons can resume, with tests restarting on 22 April

Read more: Full list of everything you can do on April 12 as hairdressers and non-essential shops reopen

