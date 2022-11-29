Christmas TV schedule 2022: All the films and specials to watch this December

By Naomi Bartram

Christmas TV guide: What films are on TV this Christmas? Find out everything on ITV, BBC and Channel 4...

Christmas is finally here, which means one thing… an incredible festive TV line up.

The schedule for this December has finally been released and you can expect all the classics, as well as some Christmas specials.

Think Strictly Come Dancing, Great British Bake Off, and of course, Mrs Brown’s Boys.

But what is the 2022 Christmas TV schedule? Here’s your easy guide…

ITV Christmas schedule

This Morning

For a third consecutive year, ITV have confirmed This Morning will return for pre-recorded specials on Christmas day.

Fans can expect to see Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Christmas morning alongside Good Morning Britain and Lorraine teams.

Doc Martin

Martin Clunes returns for the very last time as Doc Martin, with a pinch of added festive fun.

A plan to stage a lantern parade then goes awry and somewhere along the line the Doc hallucinates about his mother.

Britain Get Singing

Get ready for some Christmas chaos as stars of five of ITV's biggest shows will be competing against each other, karaoke style.

Celebs from Love Island, The Chase, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Loose Women will be aiming to impress judges Will.iam, Alesha Dixon, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

BBC Christmas schedule

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

BBC1 is adapting Charlie Mackesy’s bestselling novel into an animated short film featuring the voices of big names including Idris Elba, Tom Hollander and Gabriel Byrne.

If you’ve never read the book, the story follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox and a horse as they journey together in the boy’s search for home.

Call the Midwife

Things get very snowy in this Christmas special, with Matthew finally popping the question to Trixie and in Fred Buckle’s fun talent contest Poplartunity Knocks.

Strictly Come Dancing

Last year, the BBC's Strictly’s Christmas special was the most-watched programme over the Christmas period so this year is also set to be popular.

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Love it or hate it, Mrs Brown’s Boys is back this December for a Christmas special of the BBC comedy show.

Motherland: Last Christmas

School’s out for the festive season so the mum are busy preparing for the ultimate in blended celebrations.

Other Christmas specials on the BBC include; Happy Valley, The Smoos and the Smeds, Ghosts, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Blankety Blank, The Hit List, Question of Sport, Pointless, University Challenge, Would I Lie to You, QI, Festive House of Games and The Graham Norton Show.

Channel 4 Christmas schedule

The Great Festive Bake Off

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back in the tent this Christmas to celebrate Channel 4 ’s 40th anniversary.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are joined by Gaby Roslin, Tony Robinson, Miquita Oliver, Terry Christian and Claire Sweeney who will be hoping to win Christmas Star Baker.

Channel 5 Christmas schedule

All Creatures Great and Small

It’s Christmas in Darrowby, with plenty of goings on from Mrs. Pumphrey, Siegfried, Tristan and Mrs Hall.

