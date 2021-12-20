Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals £7,000 Christmas including 300 presents for kids

By Heart reporter

The Radfords have divided viewers after admitting they spend £7,000 on Christmas presents for their kids.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sue Radford shocked viewers on Sunday when she revealed how much she spends on Christmas presents for her children.

The busy mum was back with her Channel 5 TV show 22 Kids and Counting at Christmas, as Britain’s biggest family prepared for the festive season.

But Sue and husband Noel shocked fans when the couple revealed they spend between £5,000 and £,7000 on Christmas presents each year for their children.

The Radfords want to go all out for Christmas this year. Picture: Channel 5

And it takes a lot of wrapping paper to get all the gifts in stockings, as Sue also has to buy 70 rolls of it.

On top of this, the parents also have to cook a mammoth roast dinner for the big day, with their food shopping bill topping £300.

The shop is made up of a 9kg turkey, a 4kg beef joint and an entire roast goose.

They also buy 7 kilos of potatoes, 120 pigs in blankets and four bags of Brussels sprouts.

The huge family also manage to get through six tins of chocolates.

The Radford children get over 300 presents. Picture: Channel 5

Opening up about being head chef on the big day, Noel said: "I quite enjoy cooking Christmas dinner for so many people."

After watching the TV special, viewers were divided over the amount of money the family spends over the festive period.

”How on earth can they afford all these expensive presents? #22kidsandcounting,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Feelings are hit & miss with this programme. I always tune in, but the excess they spend is still too much.”

But a third added: “#22kidsandcounting - honestly hats of too them. I think 2 children are expensive.”

Sue Radford does a huge food shop before Christmas. Picture: Channel 5

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

They run their own pie business in Lancashire and live in a former care home.

Elsewhere in the Channel 5 programme, the parents headed to Lapland in Finland with 13 of their kids.

Sue and Noel were seen frantically trying to make sure all of their kids had valid passports, while some of the older children decided to stay home.