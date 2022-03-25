Mum-of-22 Sue Radford stocks up on Disney buys ahead of trip to Florida

By Heart reporter

Sue Radford has been stocking up on Disney-themed accessories ahead of her trip to Florida.

Mum-off-22 Sue Radford has been hitting the shops to stock up on Disney products for her dream family trip to Florida.

She and her husband Noel Radford went to Sainsbury's to check out the selection of Minnie Mouse backpacks and ears for her kids, and posted a photo of the selection captioned: “Definitely picking up some of these.”

The shopping trip comes after the parents of Britain's biggest family revealed they'd 'done something impulsive'.

Sue went shopping for Disney accessories ahead of her trip. Picture: Instagram

In her vlog posted on their YouTube channel, Sue said: "I did something very impulsive on Monday.

"We were going to take a holiday in October-time.

Noel and Sue are parents to 22 children. Picture: Instagram/Radford Family

"But high school only get one week off and primary get two weeks off in October, which would have meant we would have had to take the kids out of high school for a week, which we didn’t want to do.

"Anyway, we’ve booked it for next month.

"Absolutely crazy, because we’ve got three weeks to get everything organised but we just kind of took the opportunity to book it for April because there’s two weeks in April that they get off, rather than doing it in October.

"So I took the plunge and booked it. Anyway, I now need to get organised!"