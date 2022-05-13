Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new motorhome

13 May 2022, 11:20 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 11:28

Sue Radford has shown fans around her new motorhome
Sue Radford has shown fans around her new motorhome. Picture: YouTube

Britain's biggest family The Radford's have spent thousands on a luxury motorhome complete with a fridge-freezer and lounge area.

Sue Radford has given her fans a tour of her brand new motorhome ahead of their summer holiday.

Taking to YouTube with her husband Noel, the mum-of-22 showed fans around the amazing vehicle which comes complete with a huge fridge freezer and lounge area.

While the exact make and model of van hasn't been revealed, similar vehicles are being sold for between £40,000 and £70,000.

As she gave her followers a tour around the van, Sue said: "It's very exciting.

"Can’t wait to use it, make lots of memories in it, it’s going to be absolutely amazing."

The couple then took the camera around the interior starting at the very impressive fridge/freezer, which Sue admitted sold it for her.

"It’s quite hard to find them with these sized fridges," she said.

The sofas turn into a large bed, which Noel said could fit around six of their kids.

In the kitchen, there’s a big oven, electric and gas hob while the bathroom has a very reasonably sized shower, sink and toilet.

Sue Radford has said she won't drive her new motorhomes
Sue Radford has said she won't drive her new motorhomes. Picture: YouTube

With 22 kids to host, there is also a bed above the front driver and passenger seat, with Noel adding: "We’ve actually got an awning that goes on the outside with a little annexe for a bedroom.”

Pointing to the bed above the front seats, he added: "Some of the kids will sleep out there, and some of them will sleep in here.

"But everyone wants to sleep up there, including mum and dad."

Despite her excitement, Sue insisted she will definitely not be driving as that will be Noel's job.

The video was captioned: "Soo excited to show you guys [the motorhome]. This is honestly a dream come true."

Sue Radford has bought a new motorhome to enjoy with her kids
Sue Radford has bought a new motorhome to enjoy with her kids. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Congrats on your new motorhome. I cant wait to see what adventures you get up to and seeing you make more special memories. Xx”

Another said: “Love the motor home. Always surprising how many people can sleep in one. I know it will bring so much pleasure.”

A third wrote: “Congratulations to you all on your new motor home. I hope you all make lots of lovely memories on your travels and take us with you too xx”.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

