Sue Radford has £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub lifted into garden with a crane

Sue Radford has showed off the latest addition to her garden. Picture: Instagram/Sue Radford

Britain's biggest family have just added an incredible addition to their back garden.

Sue Radford has showed off her incredible 'swimming pool' hot tub that she had crane-lifted into her back garden.

The mum-of-22 posted pics of the incredible new addition to their family home on Instagram, revealing it's proved hugely popular with her children.

She bought the tub from The Hot Tub superstore, and The Sun reports that it's the H2K Trainer 15 model, which sells for £26,995.

The hot tub was lifted into her garden with a crane. Picture: Instagram/Sue Radford

Sharing a photo of the kids enjoying it, Sue described it as "Literally the best thing ever", and included the hashtags #swimspa and #lovinglife.

The family have been busy renovating their home since the start of lockdown in 2020, and have also installed a DIY pub, pizza oven, and a smaller hot tub.

She posted a photo of her kids enjoying the hot tub. Picture: Instagram/Sue Radford

They also recently revealed they'd added an incredible eight-seater ratting furniture set to their collection, with Sue posting a photo of it alongside the caption: : "Loving our new outdoor Samoa garden furniture from @lifestylegardenfurniture it’s the perfect outdoor dining space for our family."

The Radfords live in a 10-bed former care home in Lancashire, which they bought for £240,000 back in 2004.