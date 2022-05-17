Mum-of-22 Sue Radford attends glitzy award ceremony as pie business is up for prize

17 May 2022, 12:15 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 12:20

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Britain's biggest family attended a ceremony after their company was nominated for an award.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has had the night off parenting duties as she glammed up for an awards ceremony.

Along with her husband Noel Radford, the pair are parents to Britain’s biggest family and were recently nominated for a prestigious award.

The couple were hoping to win the gong for their pie shop at the North West Family Business Awards, held at the Rum Warehouse, Titanic Hotel in Liverpool.

Sue Radford has shared photos from her award ceremony
Sue Radford has shared photos from her award ceremony. Picture: Instagram

Noel has worked as a baker for over 25 years and founded The Radford Pie Company over two decades ago, which is in Heysham, Lancashire.

Their website states: “We have owned our own lovely bakery since 1999 which is how we manage to provide for (and feed) our huge and expanding family as well as for the local people of Heysham and Morecambe.

“We're a real family business with both myself and Sue working at the helm along with some of our children to help us.”

The couple were accompanied by their son Luke Radford, 21, pregnant daughter Chloe, 26 and her partner, Jake Wallace for the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Sue, 47, shared a photo of her family from the night along with the caption: "All dressed up and ready to party."

Unfortunately, the pie shop didn’t win an award this time around, but the family still enjoyed their evening as Sue revealed she had swapped her heels for a pair of trainers.

This comes after Sue revealed she had been nominated for the award last week, telling her followers: “Successful day shopping for the North West Family Business Awards that we’ve been lucky enough to be nominated for.

“All suited and booted.”

Posted by Radford's Pie Company on Monday, May 16, 2022

The family's pie company now delivers all over mainland UK and has previously won a silver award at the British Pie Awards.

Back in September 2021, he picked up the second prize for his vegan Green Thai pie, while Chloe was also nominated for her chicken and prosecco option.

Sue and Noel, 51, are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 16, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, two.

