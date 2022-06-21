Mum-of-22 Sue Radford feeling 'weird' as she removes baby cot for the first time in 30 years

Sue Radford has removed the baby cot from her home for the first time in three decades.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has taken to social media to reveal that the family home doesn't have a cot in it for the first time in 30 years.

She posted a photo of the cot alongside the caption: "So this has just happened - the cot is gone.

"For the first time in over 30 years we don’t have a cot in the house.

"Such a massive milestone which feels weird but good."

She also shared a photo of the room where the cot used to be, remarking that there's "so much more room".

Sue's youngest child is Heidie, who she welcomed in April 2020 and is now two years old.

During her clearout, Sue also shared a photo of a large bag of clothes alongside the caption: "This pile of clothes needs sorting ready for taking to the clothes bank.

"I have another six bags full to go too."

Sue previously opened up about knowing she would stop at 22 kids, telling The Sun: "When I was pregnant with Heidie, I knew she was going to be the last.

“I didn’t want to be pregnant again and so I think that is probably why I have carried on breastfeeding her for quite a long time.

"I wanted to savour it."