Sue Radford reveals she almost left husband Noel and nearly 'lost everything'

26 February 2024, 13:41

Sue Radford has revealed her marriage issues
Sue Radford has revealed her marriage issues. Picture: Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

The 22 Kids and Counting matriarch has admitted she and Noel have had relationship issues in the past.

Sue Radford, 48, has confessed she nearly divorced her husband Noel Radford, 52, after the family were left on the brink of bankruptcy.

Despite their decades long romance, and being Britain's biggest family, Sue explained that her and Noel's marriage hasn't always been smooth-sailing, with Sue even considering ending their relationship at one point.

The 22 Kids and Counting star revealed that during the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in 2000, various businesses took a hit, and Sue and Noel's pie shop was no exception.

This led to tensions rising between the husband and wife, with Sue now opening up about the difficulties the couple experienced.

Sue and Noel Radford look at the camera
Sue and Noel Radford have had troubles in their marriage . Picture: Channel 5

"We almost went bankrupt and thought we would lose the house. I just kept thinking, ‘There’s no way out of this, and I really don’t see how our marriage can survive.'

"The whole thing took its toll on me and Noel. Looking back now, I can see that we would never, ever have called it a day but when you’re in that highly-pressurised moment it’s hard to see a way out."

Sue Radford and her family smile in living room
Sue Radford and Noel Radford have 22 children. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The TV favourite continued: "There were days when I’d think: ‘that’s it, I’m leaving the business and Noel, I just can’t do it anymore.’

"But our marriage has always been strong - and having the kids kept us right. We stuck together and got through it. It was sink or swim and we chose to swim. We paid off the debts and vowed we would never, ever be in that situation again."

The Radford family on holiday
The Radford's have had marriage trouble in the past. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Luckily the Radford's relationship survived and the duo have continued to go from strength to strength.

Sue and Noel met when they were teenagers and quickly fell in love. The pair welcomed their first child Chris in 1989, when Sue was only 14-years-old.

Noel Radford and Sue Radford have been together for decades
Noel Radford and Sue Radford have been together for decades. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

As well as Chris, Sue and Noel are parents to: Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Halle, eighteen, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, Bonnie, five and Heidie, three.

The two are also parents to son, Alfie, who was stillborn in 2014.

