Inside the Radford family's half term holiday in their £40,000 motorhome

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have taken their children on an excursion. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford and husband Noel Radford have taken their children on a trip during the February half term break.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sue Radford, 48, and her husband Noel Radford, 52, have taken their family on a February half term trip in their luxurious motorhome.

The 22 Kids and Counting stars decided to take some of their children on mini-break to celebrate the school's being off, after Sue previously hit out at followers who accused her of flaunting their holidays on social media.

However Britain's biggest family have put the criticism to one side and are documenting their excursion on Instagram, with Sue declaring that their £40,000 motorhome was 'the best thing' she's ever bought.

While it is currently unclear where the Radford's are holidaying, they have certainly kept themselves entertained.

Sue Radford shared images of her motorhome. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Announcing their trip, Sue posted on Instagram: "Yayyyy to going away in the motorhome this has honestly been the BEST thing we’ve ever bought 😊

"Also I don’t know if you can see in this picture but the tooth fairy has been VERY busy in our house Phoebe has lost 3 teeth which she was extremely happy about 🤣"

Read more: How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Read more: Sue Radford hits back at viewers who claim 22 Kids & Counting is 'set up'

Sue Radford announced her trip on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Even though they have only been on vacation for a short amount of time, the family have taken part in various activities so far.

Earlier this week some of the children enjoyed a day out at a bowling alley, with Sue sharing some sweet photos of her kids giving the game a go. She also posted videos of the young kids enjoying various arcade games.

The Radford children have been bowling. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Despite being away from home, the Radford's made sure they celebrated Pancake Day in style, by having a flippin' good time making the tasty treats.

Sue posted a video of Noel helping his young children make and flip their pancakes, before decorating them in fruit and cream.

Watch the Radford family celebrate Pancake Day here:

Sue and Noel Radford celebrate Pancake Day

It appears that the family will be away for a few days, after Sue took pictures of all the shopping she had to buy in preparation for their mini-break.

However the Radford's did receive some backlash for announcing their holiday, with followers accusing Sue and Noel of 'rubbing it in people's faces'.

One user sent a message to Sue which said: "Really, what again! Most people with 1 child cannot afford any sort of holiday & yet you go abroad like 14 times a year & show off about it so much.

"Why do you rub it in people’s faces, we are going here, we are buying this. It’s not all about having holidays when schools are out!"

Sue Radford posted images of her food shop from inside her motorhome. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Sue then hit back at the fan, writing: "What are you talking about, where have I said we are going on holiday???"

This isn't the first time the family have been under fire for going on vacation.

Last year the Radford's reportedly enjoyed 21 holidays in 22 months, including trips to Florida, the Maldives and various excursions around the UK.

Read more: Millie Radford opens up about having three children under three-years-old

Read more: Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

Read more: Where is the Radford pie shop and how much money do they make? Everything you need to know