Noel and Sue Radford haven't held back when describing online trolls in their new book The Radfords: Making Life Count.

Sue Radford, 49, and her husband Noel, 53, have branded online trolls 'cowardly' and say they are 'jealous' of their lifestyle.

In excerpts from their new book The Radfords: Making Life Count, the 22 Kids & Counting stars have slammed people who criticise them, claiming that they 'can't be happy with their own lives'.

This comes after the TV favourites recently revealed they had to move house due to privacy concerns after fans began visiting their home unannounced.

Now the parents of Britain's biggest family have hit back at cruel trolls, stating that they have even considered taking legal action against them.

Noel explained: "I think some of these people say what they say just because they are sitting behind a keyboard. They think they can say anything they like and it doesn't matter - it doesn't have any consequences."

Sue then added: "It's as if they don't really see you - the target of their abuse - as being a human being who has feelings.

"They don't seem to see you as a real person. They're not bothered about what they say or what effects it might have."

Noel then disclosed that a lot of their trolls use fake names online, before going on to declare: "Which is pretty cowardly, isn't it? They must have such empty lives."

His wife continued: "They can't be happy with their own lives to do what they do - to feel they need to try to drag other people down.

"It's sad because me and Noel are not those kinds of people. But some people, sadly, are just not very nice. To say the least!"

Later in the book Noel went on to slam the trolls, stating: "There are people who are jealous of what you've got."

Things have gotten so bad that Noel and Sue have even consulted solicitors to see if there is a way of making the trolls stop.

The father-of-22 said: "A while ago, we did consider taking legal action against one or two people who were hiding behind fake names and posting terrible things.

"Our solicitor said, 'All they will do is open another account with a different fake name, and you'll be forever chasing them.'"

The Radford family have become household names after appearing in various documentaries detailing their hectic life with 22 children.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Halle, Archie, six, Bonnie, five and Heidie, three.

Over the years they have faced plenty of criticism online, however pair are keen to not let it dampen their spirits.

