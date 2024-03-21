Sue Radford 'doesn't speak' to husband Noel due to strain of having 22 kids

21 March 2024, 12:49

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have detailed their relationship in their new book
Sue Radford and Noel Radford have detailed their relationship in their new book. Picture: Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

Sue and Noel Radford have discussed their marriage in their new book 'The Radfords: Making Life Count'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sue Radford, 48, has opened up about her and Noel's relationship, revealing that they 'don't really speak' due to their hectic schedule.

The 22 Kids & Counting star divulged details of her marriage in her debut book 'The Radfords: Making Life Count', in which she explained the difficulties the pair face parenting their large family.

Sue writes: "I am sure there must be couples who are able to ring each other up during the day to discuss various things about their kids, Noel and I don't really speak when he's at work and I'm at home- because we never have the time."

However the couple do try and make time for each other, with Sue adding that the couple "are guaranteed to get to talk to each other during the day."

Sue and Noel Radford have opened up about their hectic lives
Sue and Noel Radford have opened up about their hectic lives. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

This news comes after Sue disclosed she almost left Noel after the pair nearly 'lost everything.'

The mum-of-22 explained that during the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in 2000, Sue and Noel's pie shop took a financial hit.

Sue said: "We almost went bankrupt and thought we would lose the house. I just kept thinking, ‘There’s no way out of this, and I really don’t see how our marriage can survive.'

"The whole thing took its toll on me and Noel. Looking back now, I can see that we would never, ever have called it a day but when you’re in that highly-pressurised moment it’s hard to see a way out."

READ MORE: Mum-of-22 Sue Radford, 48, announces plans to have more children

READ MORE: How old was Sue Radford when she had her first kid?

Sue and Noel Radford's Victorian home
Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children. Picture: Channel 4

The TV favourite continued: "There were days when I’d think: ‘that’s it, I’m leaving the business and Noel, I just can’t do it anymore.’

"But our marriage has always been strong - and having the kids kept us right. We stuck together and got through it. It was sink or swim and we chose to swim. We paid off the debts and vowed we would never, ever be in that situation again."

Sue Radford and Noel Radford smile on holiday
Sue Radford and Noel Radford have been married for over 30 years. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Luckily Sue and Noel are stronger than ever and have recently moved into their £850,000 'dream home', following privacy concerns regarding over zealous fans.

Speaking on their show 22 Kids & Counting, Sue explained the reason for their change of location, stating: "People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures. Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath."

The author continued: "I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to. When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross."

READ MORE: Sue Radford hits back at viewers who claim 22 Kids & Counting is 'set up'

READ MORE: Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

READ MORE: Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her 'heart broke' after son's confession

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

MAFS Australia final vows will air soon

When are final vows on MAFS Australia 2024?

Married at First Sight

Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them

Cat Deeley This Morning outfits: Every look and where to buy them

MAFS Australia contestants Jack and Lauren got into a screaming match

MAFS Australia's Jack breaks silence following controversial 'muzzle your woman' comments

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

Jade tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Who is Jade from MAFS Australia? Her age, job, daughter and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

This is the MAFS couple no one saw coming!

Inside MAFS Australia's Jonathan and Ellie's relationship as cheating scandal unfolds

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea are taking part in MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Richard and Andrea still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Michael and Stephen are a new couple on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Michael and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The Sports Agents

The News Agents

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Alarm clock to represent time change along with easter eggs and daffodils to show off spring

When do the clocks go forward in March?

Lifestyle

Jayden and Eden's relationship is unravelling as the groom struggles to understand her anxiety

MAFS Australia viewers turn on 'cold' Jayden as he fails to understand Eden's anxiety

Married at First Sight

Fans have said the latest Sort Your Life Out episode was 'awkward'

Sort Your Life Out viewers claim episode was 'too intrusive' after contestant breaks down in tears
Ash has revealed some behind-the-scenes gossip after Madeleine caused a stir on social media

MAFS Australia's Ash reveals 'crazy' unaired honeymoon moments with wife Madeleine

Married at First Sight

Celebrity Big Brother has seen multiple housemates leave the show

Who has left Celebrity Big Brother? Full list of evicted housemates revealed

TV & Movies

Ted Baker is said to have appointed administrators

Is Ted Baker closing down and will there be a sale?

News

MAFS Australia's Stephen found it difficult to accept his facial scars

MAFS Australia's Stephen reveals tragic story behind facial scars

Married at First Sight

Michael tied the knot with Stephen on MAFS Australia

Who is Michael from MAFS Australia? His age, job, where he's from and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Lauren Dunn has opened up about cruel comments online amid her Married At First Sight appearance

MAFS Australia's Lauren looks unrecognisable before botox and filler

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

MAFS Australia's Tahnee reveals Sara was messaging ex-boyfriend Ollie during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia pair Madeleine and Ash tied the knot on the show

MAFS Australia bride Madeleine’s shocking unaired wedding antics revealed

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Big Brother eviction is coming up

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

TV & Movies

MAFS couple Sara and Tim have had a rocky time on the show

MAFS Australia insider reveals real reason why Sara cancelled dates with Tim

Married at First Sight

Mel Schilling is best known for being an expert on Married At First Sight

Mel Schilling's cancer health update, how is the Married At First Sight expert doing?