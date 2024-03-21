Sue Radford 'doesn't speak' to husband Noel due to strain of having 22 kids

By Hope Wilson

Sue and Noel Radford have discussed their marriage in their new book 'The Radfords: Making Life Count'.

Sue Radford, 48, has opened up about her and Noel's relationship, revealing that they 'don't really speak' due to their hectic schedule.

The 22 Kids & Counting star divulged details of her marriage in her debut book 'The Radfords: Making Life Count', in which she explained the difficulties the pair face parenting their large family.

Sue writes: "I am sure there must be couples who are able to ring each other up during the day to discuss various things about their kids, Noel and I don't really speak when he's at work and I'm at home- because we never have the time."

However the couple do try and make time for each other, with Sue adding that the couple "are guaranteed to get to talk to each other during the day."

This news comes after Sue disclosed she almost left Noel after the pair nearly 'lost everything.'

The mum-of-22 explained that during the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in 2000, Sue and Noel's pie shop took a financial hit.

Sue said: "We almost went bankrupt and thought we would lose the house. I just kept thinking, ‘There’s no way out of this, and I really don’t see how our marriage can survive.'

"The whole thing took its toll on me and Noel. Looking back now, I can see that we would never, ever have called it a day but when you’re in that highly-pressurised moment it’s hard to see a way out."

The TV favourite continued: "There were days when I’d think: ‘that’s it, I’m leaving the business and Noel, I just can’t do it anymore.’

"But our marriage has always been strong - and having the kids kept us right. We stuck together and got through it. It was sink or swim and we chose to swim. We paid off the debts and vowed we would never, ever be in that situation again."

Luckily Sue and Noel are stronger than ever and have recently moved into their £850,000 'dream home', following privacy concerns regarding over zealous fans.

Speaking on their show 22 Kids & Counting, Sue explained the reason for their change of location, stating: "People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures. Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath."

The author continued: "I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to. When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross."

