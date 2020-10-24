Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Why is AJ Pritchard not on the show this year?

AJ Pritchard is not competing on Strictly this year. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Why is AJ Pritchard not on Strictly this year? And why did he quit the show? Here’s what we know…

Despite fears it would be cancelled this year, Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our screens with a sparkly new batch of celebrities.

And things are looking a little different this year, as strict social distancing measures mean all the group dances had to be filmed in advance, while Bruno Tonioli isn’t able to take part.

There’s also a couple of professional dancers who are missing from the line up in 2020, including Strictly favourite AJ Pritchard.

So, where is AJ Pritchard and why is he not on Strictly? Find out why he quit…

AJ Pritchard was on Strictly for four years. Picture: PA Images

Why is AJ Pritchard not on Strictly this year?

Professional dancer AJ Pritchard revealed he had quit Strictly Come Dancing back in March this year.

After four years on the show, he announced he wanted to focus on other projects with his brother Curtis.

The 25-year-old released the news on his social media with a statement from his team, which read: “After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis.

“AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity.

“AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career.

“He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey.”

Shortly after Pritchard made the announcement, the BBC released a statement thanking the dancer for his time on the show.

“We would like to thank AJ for four fantastic years on Strictly Come Dancing. He is a brilliant dancer who reached three semi-finals during his time on the show.

“He will be missed by fans and the Strictly family. We wish him all the best for the future.”

AJ and his Love Island brother Curtis now have a podcast together and have shot a calendar together.

They're also going on tour together next year and hope to bag some TV presenting jobs.

AJ has ruled out a Strictly return, but he recently shared a sweet Instagram message ahead of the launch show.

He wrote: “Strictly was a time of my life that I will always cherish... making friends for life & working with the best professional dancers & choreographers in the World..

“Go Out there tonight & entertain the national, I’ll be watching on my sofa 🛋😁🙌🏼.... Can’t wait to see PROFESSIONALs do what they have been training to do #savethearts #sing #dance #entertainment #live”.

