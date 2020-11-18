I'm A Celeb fans spot 'blunder' as Shane Richie 'heard speaking about newcomers before they arrive'

18 November 2020, 11:30 | Updated: 18 November 2020, 11:32

Shane Richie was heard speaking about new arrivals Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall before they arrived in camp.

I'm A Celeb fans think they may have spotted an epic blunder during last night's show, after Shane Richie was spotted seemingly talking about the newbies before they arrived.

The former Eastenders star, 56, used an apparent code word - 'R&R' - with his campmates before Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall entered the castle.

During last night's episode, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly entered the castle to tell the celebs about the Bushtucker Trial Stage Fright.

Shane Richie was spotted referring to 'R&R' on last night's show
Shane Richie was spotted referring to 'R&R' on last night's show. Picture: Shutterstock

When Dec told the campmates that they had news, Shane joked: "We're going to Australia!"

And after being told that they would all be doing the trial, the celebs started jumping for joy.

During the celebrations, Shane was heard saying: "R and R... stage fright... R and R."

Dec then told viewers: "They took that better than I thought."We'll let you into a secret. None of them are doing the trial."

It was then revealed that Russell and Ruthie would be doing the task, and viewers took to Twitter to claim that Shane must have known they were arriving in camp.

Fans thought they spotted the blunder during last night's episode
Fans thought they spotted the blunder during last night's episode. Picture: Shutterstock

One person wrote: "Shane just said “RnR” and everyone agreed.

"Then they announce Russell & Ruth, something tells me they know already."

Another added: "R&R Shane said and then Ruthie and Russell get announced that they don’t know about yet. How’d he know that then x."

A third said: "Think its safe to say Shane and Co knew about these two going in when he kept saying 'R&R'."

