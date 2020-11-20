I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced the castle has heating after spotting stars wearing T-shirts

20 November 2020, 07:06

I'm A Celebrity fans think the castle has central heating
I'm A Celebrity fans think the castle has central heating. Picture: ITV

Fans of I'm A Celebrity think there must central heating system to keep its stars warm.

The I’m A Celebrity stars might have missed out on the warm Australian jungle this year, but fans have joked Gwyrch Castle must have central heating.

Despite the likes of Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer wrapping up warm in their coats this winter, many think they might be spared of the Welsh weather.

One person Tweeted: "Do they have secret heating on in this castle? Everyone wearing T-shirt’s, it should be freezing."

Another asked: "I am convinced that this castle has central heating. They are walking around in short sleeve T-shirt’s half the time."

The I'm A Celebrity stars have padded jackets and rain coats
The I'm A Celebrity stars have padded jackets and rain coats. Picture: ITV

While a third added: "Does that castle have heating? I'm dressed in more sitting in my living room."

Read More: I'm A Celebrity viewers call for show to stay in North Wales for good

Bosses confirmed last month that this is definitely not the case in a Tweet which read: "I'm a Celebrity have not installed electric or water."

Gwyrch Castle was built on the site of an Elizabethan house between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

Unlike the Australian Jungle version, the stars sleep inside the drafty castle, while the trials take place in the open Welsh air.

This comes after the uniforms had to be redesigned earlier this year so they could stay warm in the abandoned castle.

They replaced the shirts and vests which padded red gilets and raincoats, but luckily the iconic I’m A Celeb bandanas are still part of the show.

Meanwhile, last night’s show saw new campmates Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson get to know their new roommates.

But the pair were thrown in at the deep end as they were tasked with a secret challenge in order to win the rest of the celebs their luxury items.

A creepy Jester painting set Ruthie and Russell the series of missions which involved getting another campmate to massage their bare feet and sabotaging the Castle Coin Challenge.

After taking part in their own trial, Beverley Callard and Shane Richie had the option of ready salted crisps or custard creams and went for the latter.

Kiosk Cledwyn called the camp and Ruthie and Russell answered and asked the celebrities: “What was the first name of Shakespeare when he was baptised, A/William or B/Walter.”

Ruthie and Russell managed to convince the rest of the celebs that it was Walter so the camp lost their treat.

For the final prank, Russell then had to convince his fellow celebrities that he’d seen a ghost.

After screaming in his bed, Russell said he’d just seen a figure looking at him, a woman with a white face and grey hair.

Luckily, the pair did a great job and won all 12 luxury items for the rest of their campmates.

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity 2020: Everything you need to know about the new series...

