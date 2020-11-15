I'm A Celebrity 2020: Who is Kiosk Cledwyn and what happened to Kiosk Keith?

15 November 2020, 19:00

Kiosk Cledwyn has replaced Kiosk Kev on I'm A Celebrity
Kiosk Cledwyn has replaced Kiosk Kev on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity have replaced Kiosk Kev with Kiosk Cledwyn - but who is he? Here’s what we know…

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here! will look very different this year, with the stars heading into a Welsh castle.

And there’s another huge difference as Kiosk Cledwyn has joined the line up. So, let’s get to know the owner of Ye Olde Shoppe a little better…

Who is Kiosk Cledwyn?

Kiosk Cledwyn has been described by ITV as Kiosk Kev’s 'long lost Welsh cousin'.

While Kiosk Kev usually runs the Outback Shack in Australia, Cledwyn will be looking after the Ye Olde Shoppe in North Wales.

The shopkeeper is just as scary as his Australian cousin, but has ditched the usual camp attire.

Read More: Look inside the creepy I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! castle

Instead, he wears a flat camp, gilet and jumper to keep himself warm in the low temperatures.

Let’s hope the celebrities get their questions right, otherwise they could be facing the wrath of Kiosk Cledwyn.

While we don’t know the real identity of Cledwyn just yet, Kiosk Kev's real name is Mark Herlaar and he is a 54-year old lime farmer from Toowoomba in Queensland.

Mark was previously on the Australian version of the reality show Survivor in 2017 which saw him get to grips with life in the Samoan jungle.

Kiosk Kev joined I'm A Celebrity in 2019
Kiosk Kev joined I'm A Celebrity in 2019. Picture: Shutterstock

He then appeared on Family Feud which is similar to Family Fortunes.

What happened to Kiosk Keith?

In January last year, it was reported that Kiosk Keith had been fired after being accused of arriving to work drunk and behaving inappropriately towards a female colleague.

Bosses of the ITV show announced the 54-year-old's departure, confirming that they have no plans of bringing him back.

A spokesperson for the show explained, ”[Kiosk Keith actor Raymond Grant] is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

An insider told The Sun at the time: "It wasn't unusual for Keith to turn up to work drunk as he's done it before but this incident has shocked everyone."

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity line up 2020: Meet the confirmed celebrities including Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Extra Camp was cancelled earlier this year

Why isn't I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp on this year?

Hollie Arnold is taking part in I'm A Celeb

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Hollie Arnold? Age, Paralympic career and boyfriend revealed
Giovanna Fletcher is taking part in I'm A Celeb

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher? Age, career and children revealed

Celebrities

Beverley Callard is taking part in I'm A Celeb

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard? Age, husband and Coronation Street exit revealed
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been together since 2001

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's relationship: How long have they been married and do they have children?

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

The final date for I'm A Celebrity hasn't been confirmed

When is the I’m a Celebrity 2020 final?

Alfie Moon left EastEnders last year

Why did Shane Richie leave EastEnders as Alfie Moon?

Jessica Plummer is taking part in I'm A Celeb

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jessica Plummer? EastEnders star’s career, partner and Instagram revealed
Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celebrity

What is Shane Richie's net worth? Find out how much the I'm A Celeb star earns

Celebrities

Chantelle Atkins died in EastEnders

Why did Jessica Plummer leave EastEnders and what happened to Chantelle Atkins?
Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celebrity

Who is Shane Richie? EastEnders star’s age, wife and children revealed

Celebrities