I'm A Celebrity 2020: Who is Kiosk Cledwyn and what happened to Kiosk Keith?

Kiosk Cledwyn has replaced Kiosk Kev on I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity have replaced Kiosk Kev with Kiosk Cledwyn - but who is he? Here’s what we know…

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here! will look very different this year, with the stars heading into a Welsh castle.

And there’s another huge difference as Kiosk Cledwyn has joined the line up. So, let’s get to know the owner of Ye Olde Shoppe a little better…

Who is Kiosk Cledwyn?

Kiosk Cledwyn has been described by ITV as Kiosk Kev’s 'long lost Welsh cousin'.

While Kiosk Kev usually runs the Outback Shack in Australia, Cledwyn will be looking after the Ye Olde Shoppe in North Wales.

The shopkeeper is just as scary as his Australian cousin, but has ditched the usual camp attire.

Instead, he wears a flat camp, gilet and jumper to keep himself warm in the low temperatures.

Let’s hope the celebrities get their questions right, otherwise they could be facing the wrath of Kiosk Cledwyn.

While we don’t know the real identity of Cledwyn just yet, Kiosk Kev's real name is Mark Herlaar and he is a 54-year old lime farmer from Toowoomba in Queensland.

Mark was previously on the Australian version of the reality show Survivor in 2017 which saw him get to grips with life in the Samoan jungle.

Kiosk Kev joined I'm A Celebrity in 2019. Picture: Shutterstock

He then appeared on Family Feud which is similar to Family Fortunes.

What happened to Kiosk Keith?

In January last year, it was reported that Kiosk Keith had been fired after being accused of arriving to work drunk and behaving inappropriately towards a female colleague.

Bosses of the ITV show announced the 54-year-old's departure, confirming that they have no plans of bringing him back.

A spokesperson for the show explained, ”[Kiosk Keith actor Raymond Grant] is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

An insider told The Sun at the time: "It wasn't unusual for Keith to turn up to work drunk as he's done it before but this incident has shocked everyone."

