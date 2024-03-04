Inside Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Murs Greggs themed baby shower

4 March 2024, 12:19

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia had a baby shower
Olly Murs and his wife Amelia had a baby shower. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs/Amelia Murs

By Hope Wilson

Olly Murs and Amelia Murs held a Greggs themed baby shower in anticipation of the arrival of their first child.

Olly Murs, 39, has given fans an inside look at his baby shower as he and his wife Amelia, 30, prepare to welcome their first child.

The former X Factor contestant and Amelia announced they were expecting 'Baby Murs' in December 2023, with fans ecstatic for the couple.

In order to celebrate the imminent arrival of their little one, Olly and Amelia hosted a Greggs themed baby shower which they had renamed 'Preggs'. The party involved plenty of pastries as well as Olly dressing up as the iconic Greggs sausage roll.

Olly and Amelia are no strangers to hosting fun events. Their 2023 wedding was fairground themed and included a ferris wheel and private plane for guests to enjoy.

Olly Murs was inside the Greggs van serving food to his wife Amelia Murs
Olly Murs was inside the Greggs van serving food to his wife Amelia Murs. Picture: Instagram/Amelia Murs

The baby shower saw Olly and Amelia's friends and family visit the 'Preggs' food van which was adorned with messages of support for the couple.

Olly was seen chowing down on a tasty pastry before dressing up as a sausage roll and receiving a hug from his pregnant wife.

When posting images of the event on Instagram, Amelia revealed that the baby shower was a surprise organised by her sister in law and Olly, writing: "One word… iconic 🤣👶🏼🚿 thanks to my sis in law, hubs and of course @greggs_official for the ultimate baby shower surprise 💙💛"

Watch Olly Murs at his baby shower here:

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia celebrate baby shower

Fans loved the pair's creative theme for the baby shower, with many commenting on how funny it was.

One user wrote: "Keep them coming! That is amazing! 😆👏🏼 Maccers truck at your wedding, now this! Legend 💙"

Another commented: "This is brilliant I love it 🤣🤣🤣👏🏼👏🏼"

With a third stating: "You’ve made me want Greggs now 😂❤️"

Amelia Murs and Olly Murs' friends attended the baby shower
Amelia Murs and Olly Murs' friends attended the baby shower. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

However it does seem that the family also had a low-key celebration away from the Greggs van with cakes, personalised pencils and a stunning flower wall.

There were even advice forms for the guests to fill out with any parenting tips they would like to pass along to Olly and Amelia.

Amelia Murs posed beside a giant flower wall
Amelia Murs posed beside a giant flower wall. Picture: Instagram/Amelia Murs

The couple met in 2019 and confirmed their relationship on New Year's Day in 2020.

Olly and Amelia announced their engagement in 2022 and tied the knot in July 2023. The pair then revealed they were expecting a child together later that year.

