When is Olly Murs baby due? Everything we know about his first child

27 February 2024, 12:11

Olly Murs and his wife Amelia smile
Olly Murs is about to become a father. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

By Hope Wilson

How long is it until Olly Murs baby is born? Here is everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olly Murs, 39, has given a major update regarding his wife Amelia Murs', 31, pregnancy.

The Voice coach and his fitness-loving fiancé tied the knot last year in a carnival themed wedding after getting engaged in 2022. Last December Olly revealed he and Amelia were expecting their first child together by posting a sweet image of the two of them alongside an ultrasound image of their baby.

While the pair have kept the gender and details of their child quiet, the Wrapped Up singer has now posted an update, revealing that it's 'not long now' until their bundle of joy arrives.

When is Olly Murs baby due and what is the baby's gender? Here is everything we know so far.

Olly Murs and Amelia Murs smile with their dog
Olly Murs and Amelia Murs are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

When is Olly Murs baby due?

It is currently unknown when Olly Murs' baby is due, however the singer and his wife Amelia have been posting regular pregnancy updates.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in December 2023, with Amelia sporting a large pregnancy bump with the caption 'Baby Murs due 2024 🍼👶🏼💛'.

Now Olly has updated fans by revealing that it's "not long now" until Baby Murs is due.

Read more: Olly Murs says he hopes to reunite with estranged twin brother

Read more: Olly Murs admits to skipping queue to get into X Factor auditions

Olly Murs shared pregnancy update
Olly Murs shared pregnancy update. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

In a sweet Instagram Story, Olly shared a video of some baby clothes in his closet, writing: "Not long now" before adding: "All starting to feel a little real now".

Throughout her pregnancy Amelia has not given up her love of the gym, often posting videos of her daily workouts and keeping her fitness levels high.

Watch Olly Murs find out his wife Amelia Murs is pregnant here:

Olly Murs reveals the moment he found out his wife was pregnant

What is Olly Murs baby gender?

It is currently unknown what gender Olly Murs and Amelia Murs baby is, as the soon-to-be parents haven't revealed many details about their unborn child.

Speaking ahead of becoming a father for the first time, Olly shared a video of the moment he found out about Amelia's pregnancy, writing: "It wasn’t just our hearts that skipped a beat.. 😱😮💛"

Read more: Olly Murs goes undercover to surprise Heart listeners with hilarious prank

Read more: Olly Murs praised after climbing off stage to check on fan who had a seizure during his gig

Read more; Olly Murs suffers another injury on stage after fan throws suncream bottle at his face

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Kylie Minogue had a string of number one singles

Is Kylie Minogue married and does she have any children? Her relationship status revealed

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

What is wrong with Kate Middleton and how is she? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

News

Celebrity Big Brother will start this year

What time does Celebrity Big Brother start and what channel is it on?

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia 2024 is on our screens

How long is MAFS Australia on for and how many episodes are there?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight best man Ben has responded to criticism over his speech on Sara and Tim's wedding day

MAFS Australia best man Ben defends his controversial speech at Tim and Sara's wedding

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light is one of the brides on Married At First Sight Australia

Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Jayden is on MAFS Australia 2024

Who is Jayden from MAFS Australia? His age, brother, Instagram and kickboxing career revealed

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia star Cassandra Allen is looking for love

Who is Cassandra from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Married At First Sight Australia's Richard Sauerman was paired with Andrea Thompson

Who is Richard from MAFS Australia? His age, children, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Timothy Smith smiles with his bride Lucinda Light

Who is Timothy from MAFS Australia? His age, business, ex-girlfriend and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia will see Tristan Black join the show

Who is Tristan on MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia star Tim Calwell smiles on wedding day

Who is Tim from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Here's what we know about Tristan and Cassandra's relationship so far

Are MAFS Australia's Cassandra and Tristan still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

The naughtiest children's names have been revealed

The naughtiest children's names revealed, according to teachers and parents

Parenting

Here's what happened between Mitch and Ella after Married At First Sight Australia

What happened between Mitch and Ella on MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia sees a bucks' night happen instead of a stag do

Why are the stag dos called a bucks' night on MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia bride Lauren

Who is Lauren from MAFS Australia? Bride's age, job, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

Married at First Sight

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia's Andrea Thompson

Who is Andrea on MAFS Australia? Age, children, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Everything you need to know about Married At First Sight Australia's Sara as she weds Tim

Who is Sara from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia 2024 filming locations have been revealed

Where is MAFS Australia filmed? Wedding, honeymoon, apartment and dinner party locations revealed

Married at First Sight

Married At First Sight Australia's Eden is 'fiercely independent' and looking for someone 'ambitious, generous and loyal'

Who is Eden from MAFS Australia? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Here's where to find all the Married At First Sight Australia participants on Instagram

MAFS Australia 2024 cast Instagram pages revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia stars Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson are expecting their second child

MAFS Australia couple Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson announce they're expecting a second child together

Married at First Sight

Here's who will be taking the plunge on this year's Married At First Sight Australia

MAFS Australia 2024 cast: Meet the brides and grooms of season 11

Sue Radford has revealed her marriage issues

Sue Radford reveals she almost left husband Noel and nearly 'lost everything'

Mary Poppins has been given a PG rating

Mary Poppins age rating raised to PG due to 'discriminatory language'

News

Did Married At First Sight's Sara and Tim last the experiment?

Are MAFS Australia's Sara and Tim still together?

Sue Radford, already a mum-of-22, is planning to add to her family

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford, 48, announces plans to have more children