When is Olly Murs baby due? Everything we know about his first child

Olly Murs is about to become a father. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

By Hope Wilson

How long is it until Olly Murs baby is born? Here is everything we know so far.

Olly Murs, 39, has given a major update regarding his wife Amelia Murs', 31, pregnancy.

The Voice coach and his fitness-loving fiancé tied the knot last year in a carnival themed wedding after getting engaged in 2022. Last December Olly revealed he and Amelia were expecting their first child together by posting a sweet image of the two of them alongside an ultrasound image of their baby.

While the pair have kept the gender and details of their child quiet, the Wrapped Up singer has now posted an update, revealing that it's 'not long now' until their bundle of joy arrives.

When is Olly Murs baby due and what is the baby's gender? Here is everything we know so far.

Olly Murs and Amelia Murs are expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

When is Olly Murs baby due?

It is currently unknown when Olly Murs' baby is due, however the singer and his wife Amelia have been posting regular pregnancy updates.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in December 2023, with Amelia sporting a large pregnancy bump with the caption 'Baby Murs due 2024 🍼👶🏼💛'.

Now Olly has updated fans by revealing that it's "not long now" until Baby Murs is due.

Olly Murs shared pregnancy update. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

In a sweet Instagram Story, Olly shared a video of some baby clothes in his closet, writing: "Not long now" before adding: "All starting to feel a little real now".

Throughout her pregnancy Amelia has not given up her love of the gym, often posting videos of her daily workouts and keeping her fitness levels high.

Watch Olly Murs find out his wife Amelia Murs is pregnant here:

Olly Murs reveals the moment he found out his wife was pregnant

What is Olly Murs baby gender?

It is currently unknown what gender Olly Murs and Amelia Murs baby is, as the soon-to-be parents haven't revealed many details about their unborn child.

Speaking ahead of becoming a father for the first time, Olly shared a video of the moment he found out about Amelia's pregnancy, writing: "It wasn’t just our hearts that skipped a beat.. 😱😮💛"

