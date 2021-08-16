Olly Murs suffers another injury on stage after fan throws suncream bottle at his face

Olly Murs was pelted with a bottle of suncream while performing on stage at Newbury Racecourse.

Olly Murs reportedly sustained another on-stage injury during his first performance since hurting his leg in an accident at a concert earlier this month.

As reported by The Sun, the singer, 37, was performing at Newbury Racecourse when he was pelted with a bottle of suncream, which left him rubbing his eyes and temporarily unable to see.

Discussing the incident in an Instagram Live after the event, Olly said: "The suncream was not a good idea half way through the gig.

"Thanks to the person who threw it at me, my eyes are still stinging from that."

Olly was pictured rubbing his eyes on stage after the bottle was thrown, but he appeared to quickly recover.

Olly Murs has returned to the stage after surgery. Picture: Shutterstock

He added: "The gig was amazing. To be honest with you, it felt better than I thought. I was trying to be a bit cautious on stage.’"

The incident came 11 days after he had surgery to repair his knee after sustaining an injury on stage.

He told fans at the time: "Why is Olly in the hospital bed? I’ve just had surgery on my left leg

"For some of you who came to my Newmarket gig on Friday, thank you for your kind messages of support and just checking it was OK.

"It has been a mad 72 hours since the gig getting to this point.

"Basically after my second song, a fragment of bone that was in my knee managed, after I jumped, to lodge itself on the back of my knee which basically shut my leg down.

"During the gig I was just limping the whole time. Couldn't believe it. Basically, I am in, I have had the surgery. I wanted to get this done because of the Newbury gig on the 14th and Singleton Park on the 15th.

"I wanted to do this for you guys. It will be a different gig, I probably won’t be running around like I normally do.

Olly Murs was seen rubbing his eyes after the incident. Picture: Twitter/@emcheseldinex

"There might be a stool for me to sit down on. But I cannot cancel these gigs for you guys. It was such an amazing vibe on Friday at Newmarket so I will give it absolutely everything next week.

"It's been a mad 72 hours. I honestly thought the worst, I thought I might have done my knee again.

"I thought I had ruptured my ACL [one of the ligaments that help stabilise your knee joint] to be honest. This is great news, it really is positive."I'm going to stay positive and rest up for the next few days. Lots of love, everyone."