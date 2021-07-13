Olly Murs blasts 'nasty' trolls who targeted his bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia

Olly Murs has hit out at trolls who targeted his girlfriend Amelia. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

Olly Murs has hit out at vile trolls who targeted his girlfriend Amelia Tank.

Olly Murs has blasted trolls who targeted his girlfriend Amelia Tank after they said she looked 'manly'.

The singer, 37, has been dating stunning bodybuilder Amelia, 27, since January 2019, and he proudly watched on last month as she was crowned overall UK winner of the Pure Elite pro competition.

Some cruel online trolls, however, made some nasty comments about Amelia's body, and Olly has now hit back at their words.

Speaking to The Sun, Olly said: "There must be an insecurity in them — they decide to be nasty because they know that they can never get a body like that.

"But anyone looking at her photos and saying she looks too manly, I mean, what are they even ­seeing?"

He continued: “For me, Amelia looks incredible and what I see when she walks into the gym is loads of admiration and people coming up to her giving her compliments.

“I get so many people saying, ‘Oh my God, your girlfriend looks amazing’."

Amelia has been bodybuilding for four years, and spent six months on an intensive diet and training regime before the competition.

She said: "How I look on stage is very ­different to the rest of the year anyway — that’s the result of a lot of hard work over a certain time.

"It’s not sustainable — I’m not going to be walking around looking that lean all year round."