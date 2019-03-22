Watch Olly Murs' hilarious impression of best pal Mark Wright

22 March 2019, 13:40

Olly Murs can do a VERY good impression of Mark Wright
Olly Murs can do a VERY good impression of Mark Wright. Picture: Heart / Instagram

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: Everyone's favourite Troublemaker unleashed a pitch-perfect impression of the Towie star - and revealed he tried to get him to meet the women from The Bachelor.

Unlucky in love Olly Murs' has asked Mark Wright and his wife Michelle to set him up with someone.

Speaking to Heart, the 34-year-old revealed that he had jokingly asked his pal and actress wife to help him find a girlfriend after three-and-a-half years of being single.

He said: "It’s very difficult to set people up, but I’ve spoken to Wrighty about it a few times as a laugh and a joke.

"When the Bachelor came out recently he rwas like: 'Mursy, Mursy, there’s loads of girls here mate, they’re all single you should come and hang out'."

Read more: Mark Wright reveals baby plans with Michelle Keegan

However, Olly declined the invitation, and also shot down suggestions he could star on the next series of the Channel 5 dating show, which is presented by ex-Towie regular Mark.

He explained that the thought of being surrounded by scores of hot women put him off - and he'd simply be too fussy to make a go of it with one lucky lady.

Read more : Olly Murs' love life and biggest hits revealed

Olly has been single for 3-and-a-half years
Olly has been single for 3-and-a-half years. Picture: Getty

He said: "You’re in a room with 30 girls that are all unbelievably hot - it’s gonna be hard to pick. I couldn’t do it.

"I know how fussy I am and how I overthink things and I play things out.. I'd finish the show with no one.

"You’d watch me having two weeks of having a ball then at the end be like, 'nah'."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jenna Coleman shot to fame in Emmerdale

Who is Jenna Coleman, is the former Doctor Who actress dating Victoria co-star Tom Hughes and what else has she been in?
Colin Farrell is appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show to discuss his new movie Dumbo

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show this week? Dumbo stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito join the line-up

TV & Movies

Olly Murs says his 'trust issues' are stopping him from finding love

Olly Murs says fame-related 'trust issues' are stopping him finding love
Peter has since adopted a more subtle hairstyle

Peter Andre looks like Edward Scissorhands in vintage 90s throwback
Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Here’s where you can buy the Heart presenter’s black roll neck and checked jumpsuit

Trending on Heart

David Attenborough

When is David Attenborough's Our Planet coming to Netflix?

TV & Movies

Dumbo hits UK cinemas later this month

Dumbo 2019: UK release date, trailer and cast of Tim Burton's Disney reboot revealed

TV & Movies

Simon Thomas' wife Gemma died from cancer in November 2017

When did Simon Thomas' wife Gemma die, what type of cancer did she have and how old is their son Ethan?

Music

Victoria is returning for a third series

When is Victoria season 3 on ITV, who's in the cast with Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes, and what events will it cover?

News

Some schools are changing their clocks

Schools in the UK are replacing analog clocks because children can’t read them

Lifestyle

Toy Story fans have spotted some hidden references in the new trailer

Toy Story 4 hidden references as Boo from Monsters Inc. spotted in latest trailer

TV & Movies