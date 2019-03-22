Watch Olly Murs' hilarious impression of best pal Mark Wright

Olly Murs can do a VERY good impression of Mark Wright. Picture: Heart / Instagram

By Emma Gritt

EXCLUSIVE: Everyone's favourite Troublemaker unleashed a pitch-perfect impression of the Towie star - and revealed he tried to get him to meet the women from The Bachelor.

Unlucky in love Olly Murs' has asked Mark Wright and his wife Michelle to set him up with someone.

Speaking to Heart, the 34-year-old revealed that he had jokingly asked his pal and actress wife to help him find a girlfriend after three-and-a-half years of being single.

He said: "It’s very difficult to set people up, but I’ve spoken to Wrighty about it a few times as a laugh and a joke.

"When the Bachelor came out recently he rwas like: 'Mursy, Mursy, there’s loads of girls here mate, they’re all single you should come and hang out'."

However, Olly declined the invitation, and also shot down suggestions he could star on the next series of the Channel 5 dating show, which is presented by ex-Towie regular Mark.

He explained that the thought of being surrounded by scores of hot women put him off - and he'd simply be too fussy to make a go of it with one lucky lady.

He said: "You’re in a room with 30 girls that are all unbelievably hot - it’s gonna be hard to pick. I couldn’t do it.

"I know how fussy I am and how I overthink things and I play things out.. I'd finish the show with no one.

"You’d watch me having two weeks of having a ball then at the end be like, 'nah'."