Who is Olly Murs? Girlfriend, net worth and most famous songs revealed

The Voice UK 2019 - Photocall. Picture: Getty

Who is Olly Murs? How old is he and who is he dating? We have everything you need to know about the star.

You might know The Voice judge Olly Murs as the cheeky-faced singer who rose to fame as contestant on The X Factor in 2009 but the Essex native has an interesting personal life too.

The Troublemaker hitmaker hasn't been short of romances and Olly enjoyed relationships with ex-girlfriend Francesca .... and has even reportedly dated Melanie Sykes.

So who is Olly Murs dating now? and just how much money has he made since appearing on the the X factor all those years ago? We have everything you need to know about the star.

Olly Murs age, how old is he?

Olly Murs has been lucky to have a lot of success as the tender age of 34. He was born on May 14, 1984 in Witham, Essex.

Who is Olly Murs girlfriend?

Olly Murs is thought to have been single after splitting with long term girlfriend Francesca Thomas after dating for three years from 2013 to 2016.

Speaking on Loose Women shortly after their break-up, Olly said: "I've just gone through a break up with my girlfriend, which has been quite sad, quite a difficult couple of weeks.”

Olly admitted he was left heartbroken over the split and it's reported she is now engaged to a new boyfriend who is also called Ollie.

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Olly Murs net worth

With five albums and a very lucrative presenting career, there's no doubt that Olly has raked in the cash. In 2017, Caroline Flack’s friend was said to be worth a huge £10 million.

However, Olly is now being very careful with his money as he told The Mirror back in 2014: “I’ve given myself a salary recently, because I think it’s important. For the first two years I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll buy that and this. Mum, what do you want? I’ll get it for you."

“But then you watch shows like The Big Reunion and it opens your eyes to realise that this can all go so quickly, and you’ve got to be wise with your money.

My worst fear is losing everything. I’ve bought my own house, I’ve got a lovely car, I’ve got brilliant friends and family. If I lost all that it would be devastating and down to my stupidity.”

Olly Murs most famous songs

Olly has scored four UK number one singles: 'Please Don't Let Me Go', 'Heart Skips a Beat', 'Dance With Me Tonight' and 'Troublemaker'.

Other notable songs form the X factor alum include 'Dear Darlin'', 'Army of Two', 'Wrapped Up', 'Up' (with Demi Lovato) and 'Moves'.