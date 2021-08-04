Olly Murs rushed to hospital for surgery after suffering horrific leg injury on stage

Olly Murs has shared an update from hospital. Picture: Instagram

X Factor star Olly Murs has been left bed bound after injuring himself on stage.

Olly Murs has shared an update from hospital after he had to undergo leg surgery this week.

The 37-year-old took to his Instagram page to tell fans he was left limping after he landed badly following a jump on stage.

Speaking from a hospital bed while wearing a gown, Olly explained: "Basically, after my second song, a fragment of bone that was in my knee managed - after I jumped - to lodge itself on the back of my knee, which basically shut my leg down.

"During the gig I was just limping the whole time, I couldn't believe it. So, basically I'm in, I've had the surgery."

He went on to say that he wanted to get the surgery done as soon as possible because he has an upcoming gig on the 14th and 15th of August.

"I wanted to do this for you guys,” he said, continuing: “It will be a different gig, I probably won’t be running around like I normally do.

"There might be a stool for me to sit down on but I can't cancel these gigs."

Olly Murs has had to have leg surgery. Picture: Instagram

Olly Murs shared a picture of his bone on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Olly continued: "It's been a mad 72 hours because I thought the worst, I thought that I might have done my knee again. I thought I ruptured my ACL, to be honest."

“This is great news, it really is positive.

"I'm going to stay positive and rest up for the next few days. Lots of love, everyone."

The singer then went on to share a photo of the bones that had lodged in his knee in a clear plastic tube.

He wrote alongside it: "What are the chances?!"

After sharing the news, his friends and followers were quick to comment, with BBC presenter Matt Baker writing: "Olly! Wishing you speedy recovery X even on a stool you are the best."

Joe Wicks said: "Get well soon mate,” while Marvin Humes added: “I thought this was a throwback to a couple of years ago 🤦🏽‍♂️ rest up bro you’ll be back in no time ❤️”.