Olly Murs announces engagement to Amelia Tank

Olly Murs is engaged to Amelia Tank. Picture: Instagram

Olly Murs has taken to Instagram to announce that he's engaged to his girlfriend Amelia Tank.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A congratulations is in order for Olly Murs, who has just announced that he's engaged to his girlfriend Amelia Tank.

The Dear Darlin' singer, 38, took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, sharing a photo of them together alongside the caption: "04.06.2022 💍 Amelia Tank 🤍".

Olly recently opened up about how he knew Amelia, 30, was 'the one' for him after a 'make or break' trip to Morocco.

Speaking to New magazine, he said: "When we went to Morocco on our first holiday together, we both definitely knew.

"After two or three days, me and Amelia looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, this is kind of it now, isn’t it?’ We both told each other that we loved each other.

"When we came back from that trip, Amelia said, 'I knew straight away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with', and I said the same."

Amelia and Olly got together in 2019, and the pair regularly share loved up pictures to social media.

Amelia works as a bodybuilder, and finished first in the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category at the Miami Pro World Championships in 2019, then won Bikini Babe Tall Class at the Pure Elite competition in the same year.