Olly Murs announces engagement to Amelia Tank

7 June 2022, 12:48 | Updated: 7 June 2022, 16:00

Olly Murs is engaged to Amelia Tank
Olly Murs is engaged to Amelia Tank. Picture: Instagram

Olly Murs has taken to Instagram to announce that he's engaged to his girlfriend Amelia Tank.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A congratulations is in order for Olly Murs, who has just announced that he's engaged to his girlfriend Amelia Tank.

The Dear Darlin' singer, 38, took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, sharing a photo of them together alongside the caption: "04.06.2022 💍 Amelia Tank 🤍".

Olly recently opened up about how he knew Amelia, 30, was 'the one' for him after a 'make or break' trip to Morocco.

Speaking to New magazine, he said: "When we went to Morocco on our first holiday together, we both definitely knew.

"After two or three days, me and Amelia looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, this is kind of it now, isn’t it?’ We both told each other that we loved each other.

"When we came back from that trip, Amelia said, 'I knew straight away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with', and I said the same."

Amelia and Olly got together in 2019, and the pair regularly share loved up pictures to social media.

Amelia works as a bodybuilder, and finished first in the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category at the Miami Pro World Championships in 2019, then won Bikini Babe Tall Class at the Pure Elite competition in the same year.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her nautical blue dress from Ghost
Luca Bish dated Saffron Barker

Love Island's Luca Bish opens up about famous ex-girlfriends

TV & Movies

Here's when Casa Amor could start

When does Casa Amor start on Love Island 2022?

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has revealed his kids will earn 'pocket money' from his new show

Peter Andre reveals kids Princess and Junior are paid to appear on new reality show
Frank in Coronation Street is played by Simon O'Brien

Inside the real life of Coronation Street's Simon O'Brien away from Frank Bardsley role

TV & Movies

Here's how old the Love Island contestants are

Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish

Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Gemma is competing on the 2022 series of Love Island

Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Dami is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Love Island's Dami Hope? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island usually airs for eight weeks

How long is Love Island 2022 on for?

TV & Movies

Andrew Le Page has joined the Love Island line up

Who is Love Island's Andrew Le Page? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Paige Thorne is on Love Island 2022

Who is Love Island's Paige Thorne? Age, job, and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

When is Love Island 2022 on this year?

Is Love Island on every night 2022?

TV & Movies

Laura Whitmore has repurposed an old outfit

Laura Whitmore recycles first Love Island outfit: How to get the look

TV & Movies

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

Are Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore married?

TV & Movies