Exclusive

Olly Murs goes undercover to surprise Heart listeners with hilarious prank

Olly Murs went undercover to prank some Heart listeners with Amanda Holden in Leicester Square today.

Olly Murs took to the streets of London this week to play a funny prank on Heart Breakfast listeners.

Going undercover, the Dear Darling singer posed as Amanda Holden's cameraman, as she asked the public what they thought about Olly and his music.

Amanda asked a mum and her daughter, 'what do you think of Olly Murs', to which they replied they 'used to love him'.

As he revealed himself, Olly joked: "What I heard from that conversation was you 'used' to be a fan".

Amanda then asked a school teacher 'so you don't know his music', to which she replied: "Nope!," her friend then added: "If I heard him on the radio I'd probably sing along..."

When Olly revealed himself, the pair couldn't help burst into laughter.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

