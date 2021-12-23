Exclusive

Olly Murs shares his dream to release a Christmas album

23 December 2021, 15:03 | Updated: 23 December 2021, 15:13

Olly Murs has long dreamed of bringing out an album of festive hits
Olly Murs has long dreamed of bringing out an album of festive hits. Picture: Getty / Heart
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

If your Christmas wish is a festive album from Olly Murs, then you might be in luck as he is determined to release one.

Olly Murs dreams of releasing a Christmas album - and he already has a few songs ready to go.

The 37-year-old told Heart that he is determined to make his own festive record, and that he has already recorded quite a few Christmas covers that would work nicely.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to do a Christmas album and I will do it.

“I’ve done some really amazing Christmas covers over the years, they’re on some of my albums and I’ve done them at gigs with my fans and they always go down really well. I’m really happy.

“Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. I’ll definitely do one at some point.”

Olly added that he would want to include a cover of his favourite festive tune, Please Come Home by Darlene Love, and a take on Christmas Is All Around from Love Actually.

Other songs he has previously recorded include I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day by Slade; Last Christmas by Wham; and Lonely This Christmas by Mud.

Olly, who was working with Peperami on their #BanTheBland campaign earlier this year, also shared what foods he believes makes the perfect Christmas dinner.

Along with turkey, roast potatoes and parsnips and Yorkshire puddings, he explained he is all about the sauce.

“I have to have mint sauce on my potatoes and vegetables,” he said, “it’s a must.”

But for him, the best part is pouring a load of his dad’s special cheese sauce over the whole plate.

