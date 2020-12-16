How well do you know Love Actually? This quiz is for experts only...

16 December 2020, 12:12

Love Actually is the ultimate Christmas rom com
Love Actually is the ultimate Christmas rom com. Picture: Love Actually

Put your knowledge of the greatest Christmas film to the test with this super hard quiz - warning: not for fair weather fans!

There are few films that scream British Christmas more than Love Actually!

The Richard Curtis rom-com, which was released in 2003, is packed full with huge actors including Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant and contains the perfect amount of lol's and 'aww's' to make it the perfect festive flick.

But despite watching it on loop each Christmas, how much do you ACTUALLY know Love Actually?

Put your knowledge to the test with this super tricky quiz...

