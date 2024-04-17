Olly Murs and wife Amelia Tank welcome first baby and reveal special name

17 April 2024, 13:56

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank have named their newborn Madison!
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank have named their newborn Madison! Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Olly Murs' wife Amelia Tank has given birth to the couple's first baby, taking to social media to reveal the meaningful name they have chosen for the newborn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olly Murs, 39, has become a dad after his wife Amelia Tank, 31, gave birth to their first baby this week.

The Troublemaker and Dear Darling hitmaker and his bodybuilder wife announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, 17th April, by sharing a picture from the hospital.

In the shot, Olly and Amelia can be seen walking down the ward hand-in-hand, with the star holding his newborn in a baby carrier.

Olly and Amelia, who he married in July 2023, also revealed the name of their baby in the post, however, did not confirm the gender of the little one.

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank walked out of the hospital with their new bundle of joy
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank walked out of the hospital with their new bundle of joy. Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram

In the caption, the pair wrote: "Our mini Murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already x."

While we are not sure yet if the name Madison holds a special connection to Olly or Amelia, we do know that Madison is traditionally a baby girl name from English origin and means "son of Matthew" or "son of Maud".

The moniker is gender-neutral, however, and is also a popular baby boy name, mostly in the US, with the same meaning.

Olly and Amelia first announced they were expecting a baby together in December 2023, posting a picture of the singer pointing at her bump with the caption: "Baby Murs due 2024 🍼👶🏼💛."

Olly and Amelia first announced they were expecting a baby together in December 2023
Olly and Amelia first announced they were expecting a baby together in December 2023. Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram

This baby news comes less than a year after Olly and Amelia tied the knot on 15th July 2023 on Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary in Essex.

The wedding celebrations lasted three days; on the first day the guests gathered for a BBQ, the second day the couple tied the knot and on the final day they celebrated becoming man and wife with Murs Fest - a festival-themed party.

The couple got engaged on 4th June 2022 on a clifftop in Cornwall during a family trip.

