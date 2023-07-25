Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour will return in 2024 with the closest show to the UK taking place in Croke Park, Dublin.

Coldplay announced earlier this month that their Music of the Spheres World Tour would be returning in 2024, visiting locations across the US, Canada, Asia and Europe.

With presale already kicking off and fans of Coldplay desperate to get tickets to see the band perform hits such as Yellow, Hymn For The Weekend, Paradise and Viva La Vida, we're breaking all the information you need to know down in one place.

While there are currently no UK dates for the Coldplay 2024 tour, there will be two shows taking place in Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Here's everything you need to know about getting tickets, from presale to locations, dates and prices.

Coldplay will continue their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2024
Coldplay will continue their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2024. Picture: Getty

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour UK and Europe locations and dates

  • 8th June 2024 Olympic Stadium, Athens
  • 12th June 2024 Arena Nationala, Bucharest
  • 13th June 2024 Arena Nationala, Bucharest
  • 16th June 2024 Puskás Aréna, Budapest
  • 22nd June 2024 Groupama Stadium, Lyon
  • 23rd June 2024 Groupama Stadium, Lyon
  • 25th June 2024 Groupama Stadium, Lyon
  • 12th July 2024 Studio Olimpico, Rome
  • 13th July 2024 Studio Olimpico, Rome
  • 15th July 2024 Studio Olimpico, Rome
  • 20th July 2024 Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf
  • 21st July 2024 Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf
  • 28th July 2024 Olympiastadion, Helsinki
  • 30th July 2024 Olympiastadion, Helsinki
  • 31st July 2024 Olympiastadion, Helsinki
  • 15th August 2024 Olympiastadion, Munich
  • 17th August 2024 Olympiastadion, Munich
  • 21st August 2024 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
  • 22nd August 2024 Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna
  • 29th August 2024 Croke Park, Dublin
  • 30th August 2024 Croke Park, Dublin

How many people does Croke Park Dublin hold and what is the capacity?

Croke Park, Dublin, holds 82,300 people.

Coldplay will perform at Croke Park, Dublin, for two nights of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2024
Coldplay will perform at Croke Park, Dublin, for two nights of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2024. Picture: Alamy

When do tickets for Coldplay's tour go on sale and when is presale?

People can buy tickets to Coldplay's European leg of the World Tour 2024 later this month on Ticketmaster.

Presale for the Ireland dates opened on 25th July 2023, with the second round of presale tickets opening on 26th July 2023 from 10:00am.

General sale will go live at 10:00am on Friday, 28th July.

Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour 2024 general sale tickets go live at 10:00am on 28th July
Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour 2024 general sale tickets go live at 10:00am on 28th July. Picture: Getty

How much are Coldplay tour tickets 2024?

While the prices for Coldplay tour tickets have not been confirmed yet, there are reports that people in Helsinki paid from €56.50 to €161.50 for their tickets.

This price is likely to be the same for Ireland tickets.

