Coldplay tour 2024: Dublin ticket prices and Croke Park capacity explained

28 July 2023, 10:25 | Updated: 28 July 2023, 10:27
How much are Coldplay tour tickets in Dublin and what is the Croke Park capacity?
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour will continue into 2024, with the band recently announcing extra dates in Dublin, Ireland.
While the band, best known for their hits Yellow, Hymn For The Weekend, Paradise and Viva La Vida, have not announced any UK tour dates, the closest location to catch them live is Croke Park in Dublin.
As general sales tickets go on sale this week, fans desperate to get their hands on tickets have been left asking how much tour tickets will cost and what the capacity is for the Dublin location.
Here's everything you need to know:
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour will visit Dublin, Ireland, four times next year.
Dublin, Croke Park extra dates:
Croke Park, Dublin, holds 82,300 people.
While the prices for Coldplay tour tickets have not been confirmed yet, there are reports that people in Helsinki paid from €56.50 to €161.50 for their tickets.
This price is likely to be the same for Ireland tickets.