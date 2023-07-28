Coldplay tour 2024: Dublin ticket prices and Croke Park capacity explained

How much are Coldplay tour tickets in Dublin and what is the Croke Park capacity?
How much are Coldplay tour tickets in Dublin and what is the Croke Park capacity?

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour will continue into 2024, with the band recently announcing extra dates in Dublin, Ireland.

While the band, best known for their hits Yellow, Hymn For The Weekend, Paradise and Viva La Vida, have not announced any UK tour dates, the closest location to catch them live is Croke Park in Dublin.

As general sales tickets go on sale this week, fans desperate to get their hands on tickets have been left asking how much tour tickets will cost and what the capacity is for the Dublin location.

Here's everything you need to know:

When is Coldplay touring in Ireland?

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour will visit Dublin, Ireland, four times next year.

  • 29th August 2024 Croke Park, Dublin
  • 30th August 2024 Croke Park, Dublin

Dublin, Croke Park extra dates:

  • 1st September 2024 Croke Park, Dublin
  • 2nd September 2024 Croke Park, Dublin
Coldplay will perform at Croke Park, Dublin, for two nights of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2024
How many people does Croke Park Dublin hold and what is the capacity?

Croke Park, Dublin, holds 82,300 people.

How much are Coldplay Ireland tour tickets 2024?

While the prices for Coldplay tour tickets have not been confirmed yet, there are reports that people in Helsinki paid from €56.50 to €161.50 for their tickets.

This price is likely to be the same for Ireland tickets.

