Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

27 July 2023, 16:40 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 16:44

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When and where are the Jonas Brothers touring in the UK, how do I get tickets and how does presale work?

The Jonas Brothers have announced more dates for their World Tour, titled THE TOUR, including shows in the UK and Ireland.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas will be heading across the US, Europe and Australia on the tour, performing hits from their five albums including What A Man Gotta Do, Sucker and Waffle House.

During the Europe leg of the tour, starting in the summer of 2024, they will visit London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast.

Here's everything you need to know about the Jonas Brothers' UK tour from dates to locations and presale tickets.

When and where are the Jonas Brothers touring in the UK?

The Jonas Brothers have announced their UK and Ireland dates for 2024:

  • 12th June 2024 London, United Kingdom
  • 15th June 2024 Birmingham, United Kingdom
  • 16th June 2024 Glasgow, United Kingdom
  • 17th June 2024 Manchester, United Kingdom
  • 19th June 2024 Dublin, Ireland
  • 20th June 2024 Belfast, Northern Ireland

How do I get tickets for Jonas Brother's UK tour?

Tickets for the Jonas Brothers' UK dates of the tour will go on general sale at 10:00am on 4th August 2023.

You can buy tickets and presale tickets from Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Jonas Brothers are extending their World Tour to the UK and Ireland for 2024
Jonas Brothers are extending their World Tour to the UK and Ireland for 2024.

How do I get Jonas Brothers UK presale tour tickets?

These are the available presale tickets and when they go on sale:

London, United Kingdom (12th June 2024)

  • Live Nation Presale tickets on sale from: 10:00am 3rd August 2023

Birmingham, United Kingdom (15th June 2024)

  • Live Nation Presale tickets on sale from: 10:00am 3rd August 2023

Glasgow, United Kingdom (16th June 2024)

  • Live Nation Presale tickets on sale from: 10:00am 3rd August 2023

Manchester, United Kingdom (17th June 2024)

  • Live Nation Presale tickets on sale from: 10:00am 3rd August 2023

Dublin, Ireland (19th June 2024)

  • Three+ Presale on sale from: 2nd August 2023
  • MCD Presale on sale from: 3rd August 2023

Belfast, Northern Ireland (20th June 2024)

  • SSE Presale on sale from: 2nd August 2023
  • MCD Promoter Presale on sale from: 3rd August 2023
The Jonas Brothers' World Tour tickets will go on sale very soon
The Jonas Brothers' World Tour tickets will go on sale very soon.

How do I get Live Nation presale tickets?

People can get access to Live Nation presale by registering on their website and logging in at the time of the presale.

How do I get Three+ presale tickets?

Three+ presale tickets are exclusively offered to 3 Priority customers only.

These customers can access presale details on their app homepage.

How do I get SSE Rewards presale tickets?

You have to be a SSE Rewards customer to qualify for these presale tickets.

If you are a SSE Rewards customer, you can find details of presale once you login to your account.

