Niall Horan tour 2024: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

29 May 2023, 06:00

Niall Horan is heading back on tour in 2024
Niall Horan is heading back on tour in 2024. Picture: Live Nation Entertainment/Getty Images

Niall Horan is heading back around the world on his The Show Live On Tour 2024 - here's how to get tickets.

Niall Horan fans get excited, because the global superstar has announced his biggest tour yet - The Show Live on Tour 2024.

The world tour will kick off on 21st February in Belfast at the SSE Arena before travelling to Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Since skyrocketing to fame back in 2010, Niall has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe many times with his bandmates as part of the iconic One Direction.

Buy tickets to Niall Horan's The Show Live on Tour 2024 here

In October 2017, his debut solo album Flicker went straight to number 1 and featured hugely popular singles Slow Hands and This Town.

Niall Horan is heading back on his brand new tour
Niall Horan is heading back on his brand new tour. Picture: Live Nation Entertainment

Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the UK’s Official Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Album Sales tally.

Niall recently released his new single ‘Meltdown’, taken from the upcoming album which promises to be some of his most personal material yet.

Ahead of his new tour he said: “My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place.

"This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you “lovers” on the road in 2024. There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Niall Horan is heading back on tour
Niall Horan is heading back on tour. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan 2024 UK tour dates:

  • Feb 21st - SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast, UK
  • Feb 23rd - 3Arena, Dublin, IE
  • Feb 27th - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
  • Mar 1st - OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK
  • Mar 4th - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff, UK
  • Mar 5th - AO Arena, Manchester, UK

How to buy tickets

Tickets for all the performances are on sale from https://www.niallhoran.com.

