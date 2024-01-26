Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

26 January 2024, 18:13

Justin Timberlake is heading back out on the road in support of his new album in 2024.
Justin Timberlake is heading back out on the road in support of his new album in 2024.

Justin Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 2024 dates have been announced.

Justin Timberlake has revealed his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 2024 dates.

It's been six years since the former N-Sync pop idol released his last album and with the release of his new single Selfish, which he dropped on his fans in January 2024, there's further news about JT's comeback.

The Cry Me a River singer has now announced he will be embarking on a tour later this year, kicking off in Vancouver on the 29th of April and finishing on the 9th of July.

Where is the Justin Timberlake world tour 2024, is he coming to London and how do you get tickets? Here's all you need to know.

Justin Timberlake poses
Justin Timberlake has announced a world tour. Picture: Press Release

Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour 2024 dates:

April 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 2 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena 

May 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose 

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena* 

May 14 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego* 

May 17 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum 

May 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

May 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center 

May 31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center 

June 4 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena 

June 6 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center 

June 10 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena 

June 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena 

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena 

June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center 

June 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center 

June 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden 

July 3 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena 

July 4 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium 

July 7 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse* 

July 9 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Justin Timberlake last performed in the UK in 2018. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake last performed in the UK in 2018. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

How to buy tickets to Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Tickets for Justin Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour go on sale on 2nd February 2024 via Ticketmaster.

Are there any Justin Timberlake The Forget Tomorrow World Tour UK dates?

No UK dates for the The Forget Tomorrow World Tour have been announced yet, though it's expected that Justin Timberlake will reveal dates for the UK and Europe in the coming months.

Justin Timberlake&squot;s previous tour "The Man of the Woods" Tour saw him play concerts around the world. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Justin Timberlake's previous tour "The Man of the Woods" Tour saw him play concerts around the world. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation). Picture: Getty

When is Justin Timberlake’s new album out?

Justin Timberlake has confirmed his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, is out on 15th March 2024.

Talking about the album recording process, Justin revealed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that he wrote over 100 songs across the four years it took to make it, though eventually cut it down to just 18.

"Making this album is different from any other one.… Different from making albums before because I would just go in for a block of time, and say this is what we made and this is what it is," Timberlake revealed to Jimmy Fallon.

This album differed however, as he didn't want to dedicate all of his time to being in the studio when he has his wife Jessica Biel and children at home.

"I was going back and forth. Two weeks writing, coming back for a month, and just what we call writer camps where I would work with different songwriters, work with different producers, people that I've worked with before, people that I've never worked with before."

