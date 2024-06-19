Will Justin Timberlake cancel the rest of his Forget Tomorrow world tour?

Justin Timberlake could have to cancel world tour dates following New York arrest. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Justin Timberlake's world tour dates might not go ahead after his arrest for drink driving.

Justin Timberlake has been travelling the world with his new music and Forget Tomorrow world tour in 2024 but his next set of dates could be cancelled following the news of his arrest.

It was reported on Tuesday 19th June, that Jessica Biel's husband had been arrested and formally charged for drunk driving in the Hamptons. He was released without bail and is scheduled to appear in court virtually on July 26.

In the middle of his world tour, where he is performing classic songs like Sexy Back, Mirrors and Cry Me A River, Justin, aged 43, was also showing off his new and sixth studio album, Everything I Thought I Was.

So will Justin Timberlake continue with his world tour following his arrest? Here's the latest news.

Justin Timberlake has been performing his new music album on his 2024 tour. Picture: Getty

Will Justin Timberlake cancel his Forget Tomorrow world tour?

At present, Justin has yet to comment on his arrest or what will happen with the rest of his tour.

Currently still performing in America, the father of two is scheduled to play his next gig in Chicago on the 21st June 2024.

He will then play at venues in New York, Boston, Baltimore, Hershey, Cleveland and Lexington before taking a short break before the European leg of his tour.

The real confusion comes here as Justin is due to perform in Krakow, Poland, the day he is expected to be in court.

Justin Timberlake is set to perform in Poland on the same day as his virtual court appearance. Picture: Getty

As he only has to attend virtually, it may be something they can work around but his charge allegedly comes with a potential prison sentence should he be found guilty.

Justin is due to perform in the UK from August 7th-12th.

Insiders have claimed the actor and singer is desperate not to cancel any of his live shows.

They told The Sun: "Justin’s team will be working to see if they can make sure he can perform in Poland. At the moment he is due in court on the same day he is starting the European leg of his tour. He is supposed to be playing two nights there.

“He will not want to let his fans down.”

