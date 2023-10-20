How Justin Timberlake and Trolls creators made *NSYNC reunion happen

20 October 2023, 15:43

How Justin Timberlake and Trolls creators made *NSYNC reunion happen
How Justin Timberlake and Trolls creators made *NSYNC reunion happen. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Trolls director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay have revealed the details behind the *NSYNC reunion.

Trolls Band Together is the third film in the Trolls series and was the official catalyst for the *NSYNC reunion.

Last month *NSYNC bandmates Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Christ Kirkpatrick announced they were reuniting and releasing new music together for the first time in 20 years.

The song, Better Place, was written for the third Trolls film, but ultimately became an *NSYNC song when the Cry Me A River and Rock Your Body hitmaker decided to bring his bandmates into the mix.

Heart sat down with Trolls producer Gina Shay and director Walt Dohrn who revealed more details about how to reunion came about.

*NSYNC released their first music together in 20 years earlier this year
*NSYNC released their first music together in 20 years earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Shay explained: "Since we were telling a story about a band getting back together, on a road trip, I think that it may have had an impact on Justin.

"When he got the song ready, Better Place, he recorded his vocals on it as he was writing it with Shellback and Amy Allen and he sent it to me, and we were like this is perfect!"

She went on to explain that Justin later text her while she was walking her dog saying that he wanted to bring *NSYNC in on the song.

"I just screamed, dynamite was going off in my brain!", Shay said.

Trolls Band Together is said to have given Justin Timberlake the idea to reunite *NSYNC
Trolls Band Together is said to have given Justin Timberlake the idea to reunite *NSYNC. Picture: Alamy

Dohrn went on to add: "The boyband, 90s, its the DNA of the movie so it felt really natural like it would fit right in."

Justin then went out and asked the band members if they wanted to participate, and the Trolls team ended up pitching the film to them. Shay said: "That was quite a day!"

Trolls Band Together is out in UK cinemas from 20th October.

