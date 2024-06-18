Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Justin Timberlake married actress Jessica Biel in October 2012 but why are they surrounded by divorce rumours? When did the couple meet? Here's their full relationship history and timeline.

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have been married for 12 years and have two beautiful children together but recently reports have suggested the couple could be heading for split and divorce.

The break up rumours between Justin, 43, and Jessica, 42, have only escalated with the news the Mirrors singer was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

With the celebrity couple's relationship under the spotlight, we take a closer look at their relationship history covering the moments from when they met, their wedding day and of course the happy arrival of their sons.

Here's Jessica and Justin's full relationship history including what they've said about the status of their marriage, how they met and all the important milestones in their romance.

Justin Timberlake has two children with wife Jessica Biel. Picture: Jessica Biel/Instagram

June 2024 - Justin's arrest

It was confirmed Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated, it was confirmed to the BBC. At the time, Jessica was believed to be filming in the city.

Neither Jessica or Justin have commented on the arrest so far.

June 2024 - Father's Day

Jessica took to Instagram on Father's Day, to share an emotional post about her husband, calling him the 'rock' to their family.

Sharing a collection of family snaps, she captioned them: "You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK.

"The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU."

November 2023 - Jessica supports Justin following Britney autobiography

Justin faced some damaging critics and negativity following Britney Spear's admissions in her new memoir.

Revealing his lack of support in their relationship and that he ended their romance over text, Justin was forced to turn comments off his Instagram page and retreated from the public eye.

Standing by her husband, Jessica returned to the spotlight with Justin, hand in hand, to the premiere of his new DreamWorks movie Trolls. A source at the time also confirmed the couple were in a "good place".

A source told ET: "He's happy at home with Jess and their kids and he's focusing on new music."

November 2022 - Wedding vow renewal

Celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary, Justin and Jessica headed to Italy to renew their vows with a small group of famiy and friends.

Talking about the event, Jessica said: "We almost canceled it. We thought, 'This is silly, are we going to feel goofy doing this?' And actually, it was so moving. I felt like, 'Wow, we're going to keep doing this. Look at us!' It felt really nice."

Talking about a decade of marriage, the actress added: "It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe and just deep understanding of another person."

Writing a dedicated post to his wife on Instagram, Justin wrote: "10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

January 2021 - Justin and Jessica welcome second son

Talking on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin confirmed the safe arrival of their son Phineas.

November 2019 - Justin and Jessica address cheating rumours

Justin sparked huge backlash when he was caught holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, hi co-star from movie Palmer.

In photos obtained by the press, the pair appeared to hold hands with Alisha, who also seemingly rested her hands on his knees.

Explaining what had happened on Instagram, the Sexy Back singer wrote: "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.

"This is not the example I want to set for my son, I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel put on a united front on their social media pages. Picture: Jessica Biel/Instagram

April 2015 - Justin and Jessica welcome first son

It's a huge milestone for Justin and Jessica who welcomed their first baby together, a boy called Silas.

October 2012 - Justin and Jessica get married

A top-secret ceremony, Justin and Jessica married in Italy which the father of two described as "emotional".

December 2011 - Justin and Jessica engaged

After dating for years, Justin decided to take their romance one step further and propose.

Talking about how special she is, he told Vanity Fair: "She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life. In my 30 years, she is the most special person, okay? I don't want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me — for instance, her.

November 2011 - Jessica and Justin reconcile after split

Following their split earlier in the year, the couple were spotted out at lunch together confirming they were officially back together.

March 2011 - Justin and Jessica split

Justin and Jessica ended their relationship but confirmed they were both still friends.

A source told People: "It was completely mutual and they both decided it was time to move on."

Rumours at the time suggested Mila Kunis, Justin's Friends With Benefits co star, had an involvement but this was dismissed.

A rep confirmed: "Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other."

January 2007 - Justin and Jessica's love story begins

The couple first began dating in 2007, after he split with Cameron Diaz. Justin and Jessica were spotted snowboarding together with a group of friends in Utah.

