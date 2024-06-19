Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's children: Ages, names and meanings revealed

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have two children together. Picture: Jessica Biel/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

N'Sync star Justin Timberlake has two wonderful kids with wife Jessica Biel - here's everything you need to know about them and their family life.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married for 12 years and within that time they've had two amazing children together.

The Sexy Back singer and his actress partner have remained quite private when it comes to their two sons, named Silas and Phineas, and often only share parts of their kids on social media. They are, however, happy to open up about parenthood and life as a family.

Talking recently about raising two children together, Justin joked: "We don't see each other anymore but it's a lot of fun." He also recently called them his "greatest gifts".

So who are Justin and Jessica's kids? Here's everything you need to know from their full names, meanings and ages.

Justin Timberlake's first son Silas was born in 2015. Picture: Jessica Biel/Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's children

Silas Randall Timberlake

Age: 9

Birthday: April 8th 2015

The first Timberlake baby was Silas who arrived into the world only two months after Jessica confirmed she was pregnant.

His unusual name has plenty of sentimental value for Justin as it was his grandfather's middle name who died in 2012. Randall is Justin's middle name too and was his father's first name.

At the time of raising Silas, Justins said: "Boys grow up to be fathers. I think about that a lot these days. We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone.

“We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It’s a cycle.”

Justin Timberlake's youngest son is Phinneas. Picture: Jessica Biel/Instagram

Phineas Timberlake

Age: 4

Birthday: July 2020

With a four year age gap, Jessica and Justin welcomed their newest family member Phineas in the peak of the global Covid pandemic.

Talking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin confirmed the arrival of his new son and said: "His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled, couldn’t be happier and grateful."

Proud wife Jessica shared a touching tribute to Justin becoming a father on Instagram and wrote: "To the dad who not only protects and provides but most importantly, PLAYS, and puts up with all our shenanigans. And teaches and guides and comforts and accepts and respects.

"Being a dad can sometimes be a thankless job, but today we hope you know how important you are in our lives. We love you forever and ever and a day."

