What is Justin Timberlake's net worth? His staggering earnings uncovered

18 June 2024, 17:31

Justin Timberlake's net worth has been revealed
Justin Timberlake's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much is Justin Timberlake worth? His incredible bank balance revealed.

Justin Timberlake, 43, has managed to carve out a successful singing career over the past 30 years, earning him a substantial amount of money.

The husband of Jessica Biel first began his working life as part of the Micky Mouse club before going on to be a founding member of hit boyband NYSNC. After leaving the band in 2002, JT went on to release hit songs such as Cry Me A River, Rock Your Body, SexyBack and Can't Stop The Feeling, propelling him into international fame.

Still at the top of his game, Justin will be embarking on a tour later this year while also keeping a close eye on his various business ventures in order to keep his earnings at top level.

With this DUI arrest hitting headlines across the world, many of us have been wondering what Justin Timberlake's net worth is.

Justin Timberlake's earnings have been revealed
Justin Timberlake's earnings have been revealed. Picture: Getty

What is Justin Timberlake's net worth?

Justin is estimated to be worth a whopping $250 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After starting his career in 1992, the singing sensation has made the bulk of his earnings through his music. Justin has made over 200 songs and went on to add more money to his pot in 2022 when he sold his entire musical catalog for a cool $100 million.

Justin Timberlake is a member of NSYNC
Justin Timberlake is a member of NSYNC. Picture: Getty

While music is his main focus, JT has also dabbled in multiple business ventures, which have proved profitable over the years.

Along with his wife Jessica, the 43-year-old is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlie, a baseball team based in Justin's hometown.

It appears that the ex-boyfriend of Britney Spears has an affinity with sports, as he is a brand ambassador for Air Jordan and has invested in various golf tournaments over the years.

Not one to slow down, Justin has worked with fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, which will certainly have earned him a large sum.

Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have businesses together
Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have businesses together. Picture: Getty

A triple threat, JT has also taken on a number of acting roles over the years.

The father-of-two has appeared various films such as The Social Network, Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits and the Trolls franchise. His highest paying role is rumoured to be Shrek The Third which earned him a massive $2million for his portrayal of Artie.

In 2018 Justin released his autobiography Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See In Front of Me which detailed his life and work so far.

Justin Timberlake starred in Bad Teacher alongside Cameron Diaz
Justin Timberlake starred in Bad Teacher alongside Cameron Diaz. Picture: Alamy

While he has earned an incredible amount of money in recent years, Justin has also embarked on various philanthropic activities.

He has raised money for victims of Hurricane Sandy and the Manchester Bombing, as well as donating charity items to Ten O'Clock Classics and MusiCares.

