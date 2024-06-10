Culture Club announce UK Arena tour this December

10 June 2024, 18:00

Boy George will return to the stage with Culture Club
Boy George will return to the stage with Culture Club. Picture: SJM Concerts

A tour to celebrate their first two iconic albums: Kissing to Be Clever & Colour by Numbers

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Music icons Boy George and Culture Club are thrilled to announce a major UK arena tour this December, celebrating their first two monumental albums, Kissing to Be Clever and Colour by Numbers.

The tour will culminate at London’s The O2, where the prolific band will perform these landmark albums in their entirety. Fans can expect to hear all the classic hits, including "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon," "Time (Clock of the Heart)”, and "Church of the Poison Mind," right up to their current releases.

Kissing to Be Clever, Culture Club's chart-topping 1982 debut, propelled the band to international stardom. This Grammy-nominated album established their signature sound, a captivating blend of new wave pop and reggae, further enhanced by Boy George's soulful vocals. Thematically, the album explored universal themes of love, loneliness, and societal pressures.

Following the phenomenal success of their debut, Culture Club returned in 1983 with Colour by Numbers, solidifying their place as pop icons. This critically acclaimed sophomore album, which garnered multiple awards and sold over 10 million copies worldwide, featured the band's biggest hit to date, "Karma Chameleon."

The infectious song topped charts globally and became the biggest-selling UK single of that year.On this brand-new tour, Boy George and Culture Club will be joined by very special guests, synth-pop legends Tony Hadley and Heaven 17.

Tony Hadley will perform tracks to commemorate the two classic albums True and Parade, whilst Heaven 17 will perform tracks from their first two renowned albums Penthouse and Pavement and The Luxury Gap.

Excited for the new dates, Boy George says:

I am calling this ‘The Zero Arguments Tour’ because we are performing our first two albums Kissing To Be Clever and Colour By Numbers exactly as they were made and in exact order. I love the idea of this because some of these songs are fan favourites and have never been performed. I think it will be really special for the fans.

- Boy George

Don't miss this unmissable opportunity to see Boy George and Culture Club relive these defining albums live. Tickets go on sale Friday 14th June at 9.30am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tour Dates:

  • Thursday 05 December: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
  • Friday 06 December: Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Saturday 07 December: Newcastle Utilita Arena
  • Monday 09 December: Cardiff Utilita Arena
  • Tuesday 10 December: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • Wednesday 11 December: Manchester Co-op Live
  • Friday 13 December: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Saturday 14 December: Birmingham Resorts World Arena
  • Sunday 15 December: London The O2

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Events

See more More Events

Heart is the exclusive media partner for Pride in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester

Heart is going bigger for Pride 2024 in London, Brighton, Manchester, Leeds & Glasgow

Heart will be live in Ibiza at the end of June!

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots is back for 2024 – with special guest Craig David!

The Script Satellites World Tour has been announced

The Script Satellites World Tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

A festival of Dragons and Fairies returns in May

Visit Hobbledown Heath in London for Mysterical May’Hem this May Half Term

Pet Shop Boys announce new UK tour dates for 2024

Pet Shop Boys announce new 2024 UK tour dates

Trending on Heart

Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival tour back to the UK for 2024

Pink UK Summer Carnival tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets and support act

Showbiz

Here's the Pink tracks you'll see performed on the Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival setlist: Full list of tracks performed on 2024 tour

Showbiz

Joey Essex's name has caused confusion across the globe

Is Joey Essex his real name? Love Island fans left confused

Showbiz

June's weather has been disappointing for many living in the UK

Is this going to be the coldest June on record? Brits left worried over summer forecast

Weather

How did beloved TV doctor Michael Mosley die as his body is discovered on the island of Symi?

Michael Mosley cause of death: How did the TV doctor die?

Showbiz

Tesco has issued a product recall for their chocolate multipacks

Tesco issues urgent chocolate recall with crucial peanut allergy warning

News

How did Joey Essex make his £8million empire?

What is Joey Essex's net worth? How he made his fortune from TV shows, brand deals and businesses

Showbiz

Michael Mosley has died at the age of 67

Michael Mosley found dead at 67 after going missing from Greek island

Showbiz

Inside Michael Mosley's family life, marriage and career

Michael Mosley wife and children: Inside the TV doctor's family life

Showbiz

The latest as the search for Michael Mosley continues on Greek island of Symi

Has Michael Mosley been found? Latest on TV doctor as search continues on Symi

Showbiz

Charlotte said she 'would not be silenced' as she revealed Conor Maynard is the father of her baby girl

The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton reveals Conor Maynard is father of unborn baby

Showbiz

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Showbiz

Sue Radford is hoping to revamp her family home

Sue Radford shares plans for ‘massive’ renovation of 10-bed Morecambe mansion

Showbiz

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

What time is Bridgerton season 3 part two coming out?

TV & Movies

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced

Take That This Life on Tour full setlist revealed

Showbiz