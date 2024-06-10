Culture Club announce UK Arena tour this December

Boy George will return to the stage with Culture Club. Picture: SJM Concerts

A tour to celebrate their first two iconic albums: Kissing to Be Clever & Colour by Numbers

Music icons Boy George and Culture Club are thrilled to announce a major UK arena tour this December, celebrating their first two monumental albums, Kissing to Be Clever and Colour by Numbers.

The tour will culminate at London’s The O2, where the prolific band will perform these landmark albums in their entirety. Fans can expect to hear all the classic hits, including "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon," "Time (Clock of the Heart)”, and "Church of the Poison Mind," right up to their current releases.

Kissing to Be Clever, Culture Club's chart-topping 1982 debut, propelled the band to international stardom. This Grammy-nominated album established their signature sound, a captivating blend of new wave pop and reggae, further enhanced by Boy George's soulful vocals. Thematically, the album explored universal themes of love, loneliness, and societal pressures.

Following the phenomenal success of their debut, Culture Club returned in 1983 with Colour by Numbers, solidifying their place as pop icons. This critically acclaimed sophomore album, which garnered multiple awards and sold over 10 million copies worldwide, featured the band's biggest hit to date, "Karma Chameleon."

The infectious song topped charts globally and became the biggest-selling UK single of that year.On this brand-new tour, Boy George and Culture Club will be joined by very special guests, synth-pop legends Tony Hadley and Heaven 17.

Tony Hadley will perform tracks to commemorate the two classic albums True and Parade, whilst Heaven 17 will perform tracks from their first two renowned albums Penthouse and Pavement and The Luxury Gap.

Excited for the new dates, Boy George says:

I am calling this ‘The Zero Arguments Tour’ because we are performing our first two albums Kissing To Be Clever and Colour By Numbers exactly as they were made and in exact order. I love the idea of this because some of these songs are fan favourites and have never been performed. I think it will be really special for the fans. - Boy George

Don't miss this unmissable opportunity to see Boy George and Culture Club relive these defining albums live. Tickets go on sale Friday 14th June at 9.30am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Tour Dates: