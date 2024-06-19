Get ready for the ultimate food and music festival: Pub in the Park!
19 June 2024, 06:00
Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with mouth-watering food, fantastic music, and a buzzing atmosphere
Pub in the Park, the ultimate food and music festival, is back and better than ever! This year, it’s taking place at three fantastic venues: Chiswick, Reigate, and St Albans.
Get your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable experience!
Pub in the Park – Chiswick
Venue: Chiswick House and Gardens
Dates: 27th - 30th June 2024
Website: Chiswick Venue
Join us in Chiswick for a weekend filled with culinary delights and sensational tunes. Renowned chefs like Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Big Has, and Andi Oliver will be showcasing their skills, along with many more talented culinary stars.
Music Line-Up:
- Friday: De La Soul, The Feeling, Stereo MCs
- Saturday: Scouting for Girls, Toploader, Busted
- Sunday: Jools Holland, Damien Lewis
Special Event: On Friday, 28th June, don't miss the Charity Gala Night in aid of Multibank, hosted by David and Georgia Tennant. This special event promises an evening of exceptional entertainment for a great cause. More details here.
- Special offer: 2 for 1 on all ADULT tickets (Chiswick only) To redeem:Visit this link Select your session, enter code ‘HEART241'. Purchase your tickets.
- Each full-price ticket will automatically include a free ticket. For example, select one to get two tickets, select two to get four tickets.
Pub in the Park – Reigate
Venue: Priory Park, Reigate
Dates: 5th - 7th July 2024
Website: Reigate Venue
Prepare your taste buds for an incredible food journey with chefs like Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Andi Oliver, and Matt Tebbutt.
Music Line-Up:
- Friday: Sam Ryder
- Saturday: Melanie C, McFly
- Sunday: Gabrielle, Scouting for Girls
Pub in the Park – St Albans
Venue: Verulamium Park, St Albans
Dates: 12th - 14th July 2024
Website: St Albans Venue
Finally, we head to St Albans for a weekend of gourmet food and amazing music. Join culinary icons like Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Matt Tebbutt, and Candice Brown as they cook up a storm.
Music Line-Up:
- Friday: Tinie Tempah
- Saturday: Scouting for Girls, Olly Murs
- Sunday: Paloma Faith
Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out on the ultimate summer festival. Visit the Pub in the Park website to secure your spot at Chiswick, Reigate, or St Albans.
Gather your friends, family, and fellow food and music enthusiasts, and get ready for a festival you’ll never forget!