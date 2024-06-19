Get ready for the ultimate food and music festival: Pub in the Park!

19 June 2024, 06:00

Pub in the Park is back for 2024
Pub in the Park is back for 2024. Picture: Pub in the Park

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with mouth-watering food, fantastic music, and a buzzing atmosphere

Pub in the Park, the ultimate food and music festival, is back and better than ever! This year, it’s taking place at three fantastic venues: Chiswick, Reigate, and St Albans.

Get your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable experience!

Pub in the Park – Chiswick

Venue: Chiswick House and Gardens

Dates: 27th - 30th June 2024

Website: Chiswick Venue

Join us in Chiswick for a weekend filled with culinary delights and sensational tunes. Renowned chefs like Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Big Has, and Andi Oliver will be showcasing their skills, along with many more talented culinary stars.

Music Line-Up:

  • Friday: De La Soul, The Feeling, Stereo MCs
  • Saturday: Scouting for Girls, Toploader, Busted
  • Sunday: Jools Holland, Damien Lewis

Special Event: On Friday, 28th June, don't miss the Charity Gala Night in aid of Multibank, hosted by David and Georgia Tennant. This special event promises an evening of exceptional entertainment for a great cause. More details here.

  • Special offer: 2 for 1 on all ADULT tickets (Chiswick only) To redeem:Visit this link Select your session, enter code ‘HEART241'. Purchase your tickets.
  • Each full-price ticket will automatically include a free ticket. For example, select one to get two tickets, select two to get four tickets.
It promises to be a weekend full of fantastic food, music and company
It promises to be a weekend full of fantastic food, music and company. Picture: Pub in the Park

Pub in the Park – Reigate

Venue: Priory Park, Reigate

Dates: 5th - 7th July 2024

Website: Reigate Venue

Prepare your taste buds for an incredible food journey with chefs like Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Andi Oliver, and Matt Tebbutt.

Music Line-Up:

  • Friday: Sam Ryder
  • Saturday: Melanie C, McFly
  • Sunday: Gabrielle, Scouting for Girls
The crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer
The crowds enjoying the entertainment on offer. Picture: Pub in the Park

Pub in the Park – St Albans

Venue: Verulamium Park, St Albans

Dates: 12th - 14th July 2024

Website: St Albans Venue

Finally, we head to St Albans for a weekend of gourmet food and amazing music. Join culinary icons like Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Matt Tebbutt, and Candice Brown as they cook up a storm.

Music Line-Up:

  • Friday: Tinie Tempah
  • Saturday: Scouting for Girls, Olly Murs
  • Sunday: Paloma Faith

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out on the ultimate summer festival. Visit the Pub in the Park website to secure your spot at Chiswick, Reigate, or St Albans.

Gather your friends, family, and fellow food and music enthusiasts, and get ready for a festival you’ll never forget!

