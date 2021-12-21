Stacey Solomon shares touching message as she shares breastfeeding photo with Rose

Stacey Solomon has shared some candid pictures to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Polly Foreman

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable photo of her breastfeeding baby Rose.

Stacey Solomon has shared a touching message about her breastfeeding journey with baby Rose.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, joked that the two-month old is 'clinging on for dear life' in the adorable photo shared to Instagram.

Alongside the snap, Stacey wrote: "Rose can't get enough of milk today. I think she's having a little growth spurt. She's clinging on for dear life. Still can't believe she's enjoying breastfeeding as much as me and every time she goes up in clothes sizes I get so excited.

"Even though I get nothing done on these days I'm so grateful I get to have this experience."

Stacey shared a touching message about breastfeeding. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey, who is also mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two, recently opened up about struggling to get anything done while looking after her youngest two.

She wrote: "I'm having one of those days where I can't get anything done. Baby Rose is having a little unsettled day & Rex just wants to play hide and seek.

"So my very optimistic plans have gone out of the window. I hope you're having a lovely day and a more successful one than me."

She recently shared some adorable photos of her kids in matching pyjamas, writing: "Cheese fest I know but there’s nothing I love more than their smiley faces and matching pjs. Joe doesn’t love the pjs as much as me but he goes with it G-d love him and I’m grateful.

"It’s taken me three days to decorate this tree even though it looks like it took about three minutes but I love it so much."