Stacey Solomon shares adorable Christmas photos in matching pyjamas

Stacey Solomon has shared sweet photos from Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has posed for a string of festive photos with Joe Swash and their kids.

If you weren’t feeling festive just yet, Stacey Solomon’s latest photos will get you in the mood.

The 32-year-old has shared a string of snaps of her first Christmas in Pickle Cottage, with the whole family getting involved.

In one photo, Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash, 39, can be seen kissing baby Rose.

Another shot sees the couple’s son Rex, two, grinning alongside Stacey’s sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

Stacey and Joe shared photos from Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

The boys are all gathered around their Christmas tree wearing matching green pyjamas, while baby Rose is asleep in a basket.

In a sweet caption alongside the photos, Stacey admitted she was emotional after a very hectic year.

"Christmas At Pickle Cottage... Rose was exhausted (for the first time in 3 days bless her) the boys were cracking up at joe's massively long pyjamas, and I clearly am not a good real tree decorator 😂,” she said.

“But they’re all I need underneath my gappy tree 🥲 Cheese fest I know but there’s nothing I love more than their smiley faces and matching pjs.”

Stacey Solomon shared a photo of her family at Christmas. Picture: Instagram

The Loose Women star when on to admit ‘Joe doesn’t love the pjs’, as she continued: “It’s taken me three days to decorate this tree even though it looks like it took about three minutes 😂😂 but I love it so much.

“Our first picked tree, for our first Christmas at pickle cottage and our first Christmas with our beautiful daughter. 🌲Wishing you lots of love & hope From our family to yours 🌲”.

Stacey’s friends and fans were quick to comment, as one wrote: “Oh my ❤️🥲🎄 I just love you all xx.”

Another said: “oh my goodness 😍😍😍😍 i love these pjs x”

A third wrote: “Oh Stace your heart must be bursting 🥺🥺😍😍 what an utterly beautiful bunch ❤️❤️ lots of love ❤️❤️.”

Stacey Solomon shared a photo of her Christmas tree. Picture: Instagram

While a fourth added: “Why does Rex looks so grown up 😥😍😍😍 gorgeous family 😍🤣😍.”

This comes after Stacey admitted her tree might be ‘the worst on Instagram’.

Sharing a snap with her followers, she said: "I'm looking at my tree and cracking myself up because I'm fully aware this is probably the worst tree on Instagram.

"But look at the shape of it and I've had a baby (my excuse for everything)."