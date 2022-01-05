Stacey Solomon 'so sad' to return to work following three month maternity leave

Stacey Solomon will be heading back to work soon following three months of maternity leave. Picture: ITV/Instagram - Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon has confessed to feeling 'nervous' and 'sad' to return to work following three months of maternity leave with daughter Rose.

Stacey Solomon, 32, has told fans she feels 'so sad' to be returning to work.

This comes after the Loose Women panellist enjoyed three months of maternity leave following the birth of her daughter, Rose, back in October 2021.

Joe Swash's fiancée told fans that while she loves her job, she is upset that the time off has come to an end.

Stacey Solomon said she is 'sad' to see this time end with her newborn. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Sharing a picture of beautiful Rose laying in her crib, Stacey wrote to her fans on Instagram: "I love my job so, so much. But oh my gosh, I'm so sad that my maternity leave is almost over."

She added: "I'm getting so nervous to go back".

Stacey and Joe welcomed Rose back in October 2021. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The TV star revealed she was also emotional over how fast the three months had gone.

She wrote: "Today she is three months old. Where did the time go? Actually so emotional at how quickly Rose is growing."

Stacey and husband-to-be Joe welcomed their first daughter in October 4, the same day the mum-of-four marked her 32nd birthday.

Stacey Solomon admitted she was also 'nervous' to return to her work commitments. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Rose is Joe and Stacey's second child together, already having a son, Rex.

Stacey is also the proud mum of Leighton and Zachary, who she has from previous relationships.

Joe also has another son, Harry, who he has from a previous relationship.