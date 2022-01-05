Stacey Solomon 'so sad' to return to work following three month maternity leave

5 January 2022, 12:16

Stacey Solomon will be heading back to work soon following three months of maternity leave
Stacey Solomon will be heading back to work soon following three months of maternity leave. Picture: ITV/Instagram - Stacey Solomon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon has confessed to feeling 'nervous' and 'sad' to return to work following three months of maternity leave with daughter Rose.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 32, has told fans she feels 'so sad' to be returning to work.

This comes after the Loose Women panellist enjoyed three months of maternity leave following the birth of her daughter, Rose, back in October 2021.

Joe Swash's fiancée told fans that while she loves her job, she is upset that the time off has come to an end.

Stacey Solomon said she is 'sad' to see this time end with her newborn
Stacey Solomon said she is 'sad' to see this time end with her newborn. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Sharing a picture of beautiful Rose laying in her crib, Stacey wrote to her fans on Instagram: "I love my job so, so much. But oh my gosh, I'm so sad that my maternity leave is almost over."

She added: "I'm getting so nervous to go back".

Stacey and Joe welcomed Rose back in October 2021
Stacey and Joe welcomed Rose back in October 2021. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The TV star revealed she was also emotional over how fast the three months had gone.

She wrote: "Today she is three months old. Where did the time go? Actually so emotional at how quickly Rose is growing."

Stacey and husband-to-be Joe welcomed their first daughter in October 4, the same day the mum-of-four marked her 32nd birthday.

Stacey Solomon admitted she was also 'nervous' to return to her work commitments
Stacey Solomon admitted she was also 'nervous' to return to her work commitments. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Rose is Joe and Stacey's second child together, already having a son, Rex.

Stacey is also the proud mum of Leighton and Zachary, who she has from previous relationships.

Joe also has another son, Harry, who he has from a previous relationship.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Could Doughnuts be a famous footballer?

The Masked Singer fans 'unmistakably' suss out Doughnuts after recognising distinctive voice

TV & Movies

You could join the Love Island 2022 line up

How to apply for Love Island 2022

Love Island 2021

A bride has hit out at her friends and family

Bride furious after guests refuse to donate £1,100 each to pay for wedding

Lifestyle

The 'worst places' to live in England have been revealed

The top 10 'worst places' to live in England 2022 have been revealed

Lifestyle

The Radfords have discussed the possibility of having another baby

Britain's biggest family could get even bigger as Radfords consider baby number 23

Lifestyle

The Tourist ending has left some people confused

The Tourist ending explained: What happened to Jamie Dornan's character?

TV & Movies

The Cabins is filmed in the UK

Where is ITV's The Cabins 2022 filmed?

TV & Movies

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Masked Singer viewers think they know who Traffic Cone is

Masked Singer viewers ‘work out’ Traffic Cone identity after noticing surprise song clue

TV & Movies

How much do the stars of The Masked Singer really get paid?

How much do the Masked Singer UK celebrity contestants get paid?

TV & Movies

Meet this years The Apprentice candidates

The Apprentice 2022 candidates: Meet the 16 business hopefuls hoping to impress Lord Sugar

TV & Movies

All the best new products launching for Veganuary 2022

Veganuary 2022: the most exciting new vegan products launching this January

Lifestyle

Who is The Masked Singer's Rockhopper?

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies

Everything we know about who Traffic Cone might be...

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identify clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Doughnuts?

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies