Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Carly Bowyer and Justin Fischer?

28 August 2020, 12:32

Carly Bowyer found love with Justin Fischer on Married at First Sight
Carly Bowyer found love with Justin Fischer on Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagran/Nine/E4

Are Carly Bowyer and Justin Fischer still together? What happened to Carly and Troy after Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight Australia season five is currently airing on E4 for the first time.

First filmed in 2017, the show sees couples meet each other in the flesh for the first time on their wedding day.

If you’ve been watching the show, you’ll know Carly Bowyer found love with Justin Fischer and the couple decided to go through with the wedding just minutes after meeting.

But are Carly and Justin still together? And what happened to them after the show? Here’s what we know…

Carly Bowyer and Justin Fischer split before the end of MAFS
Carly Bowyer and Justin Fischer split before the end of MAFS. Picture: Nine

What happened to Carly and Justin from Married at First Sight?

Sydney-based entrepreneur Justin was 41 when he joined the show, while Carly was a 32-year-old Marketing manager from Melbourne.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened to Tracey Jewel and Dean Wells?

The couple celebrated their honeymoon in Vanuatu in Oceania, but they decided to split before a final decision on their marriage could be made.

While Justin was very focussed on his successful businesses, Carly wanted to settle down with the man of her dreams.

"If he always gets what he wants, I'm a little bit confused as to why he is here,” she said on the show, adding: “Why doesn't he have a girlfriend? Why isn't he already married? That to me was just like a little bit of a red flag."

Carly then went on to date co-star Troy Delmege and their shock relationship was revealed at the show's explosive season finale.

The pair split after nine months.

Justin was reportedly dating former contestant Ashley Irvin back in March 2018, but they also split.

Where are Justin and Carly from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Carly is now in a relationship with actor Neil Goldsmith who appeared in Neighbours.

In June 2020, the couple revealed they’re expecting their first child together, with Carly writing on Instagram: "We're having a baby!

"In what’s been a crazy 2020, we see a little baby light at the end of the tunnel. We’re over the moon, and can’t wait to meet our little biscuit."

It seems as though Justin is spending more time with his two daughters and it’s unclear whether he is dating anyone else.

Now Read: How to follow the Married at First Sight Australia season four cast on Instagram: full list of handles

