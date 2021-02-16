Married at First Sight UK is looking for singletons to apply for the next series

Married at First Sight UK is looking for single people. Picture: E4

By Naomi Bartram

How can I apply for Married at First Sight UK? And when is the new series on?

If you’re hooked on Married at First Sight Australia this winter, we have good news because a new UK series of the show is set to air later this year.

And the even better news? Well, you could become your very own Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.

Yep, Channel 4 is currently recruiting a bunch of singletons for the social experiment and you can apply right now.

So, if you’ve just broken up with a significant other or haven’t been able to date in 2021 due to the coronavirus restrictions, this could be the answer.

Michelle and Owen appeared on Married at First Sight UK last year. Picture: Channel 4

While the idea is the same, the series is now switching from Channel 4 to E4 and the couples will be moving in together into a giant house, similar to the Australian format.

E4 said: “Following the Australian format, rather than legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

“After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test, as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

“Relationships will be put under the microscope, by fellow brides and grooms at weekly dinner parties – as well as by the experts, at recurring commitment ceremonies, where couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

“All this and more will build to a dramatic series finale: glossy, high-stakes vow renewals, in which each couple must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.”

Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment, said: “I’m thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on television, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet.”

Murray Boland, Executive Producer for programme makers CPL added: “It is so exciting to be starting afresh on a supersized version of such a pioneering and successful series.”

How do I apply for Married at First Sight UK?

Applicants need to be over 18-years-old and will have to be available to start filming in Spring 2021 for up to 9-10 weeks.

They will then have to fill out a form and answer questions, as well as uploading a video stating why they want to go on the show.

You can also email your name, age and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk and someone will get in touch.

