Married at First Sight Australia season 8: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

4 October 2021, 18:19

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 episode guide
Here's the Married at First Sight Australia season 8 episode guide. Picture: Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when is it on?

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens for a brand new series, and this time around there’s set to be more drama than ever.

But how many episodes are there of MAFS Australia and when is the final? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of Married at First Sight Australia season 8?

The eight season of Married at First Sight Australia is made up of 36 episodes, including the reunion.

Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4
Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4. Picture: Channel Nine

The first episode is airing on Monday, October 4 at 7:30pm and will be shown from Monday-Friday.

Originally kicking off in 2020, the series was shown on Channel Nine in Australia and filmed during the pandemic.

This means there were very strict Covid rules in place including a reduction in the number of guests allowed.

Couple Beth Moore and Russell Duance weren’t even allowed to have a best man and bridesmaids as none of their friends and family lived in the area where they married.

So if they had wanted to attend they would have had to quarantine for 14 days in a hotel beforehand.

There are 36 episodes of Married at First Sight Australia
There are 36 episodes of Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Beth said that her wedding felt more like ‘a really fancy, first blind date’, telling 9Entertainment: "I think if COVID wasn't a thing, it would've been a better day because we would have had our friends and family there, they would've been interacting, we would've been able to see what each other's families were like.

“And it might have just been less awkward and nerve-wracking, because it was just us.”

When does Married at First Sight Australia season 8 finish?

The last reunion episode is set to air on E4 at 7:30pm on Monday, November 22.

This will fill the holes in our lives after the final of Married at First Sight UK.

