Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together. Picture: Instagram

Which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together? Find out what happened after the show...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

The UK version might have just finished, but now we’re being treated to the eight season of Married at First Sight Australia.

The sixth season aired back in January this year, with viewers hooked on the drama.

And now it looks like E4 are totally skipping season 7, with the most recent series airing this autumn.

But which couples from MAFS Australia season 8 are still together and what happened to them after the show? Here’s what we know…

Which couples from Married at First Sight Australia season 8 are still together?

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson

Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson have twins on the way. Picture: Instagram

It’s good news for these two as they are actually engaged and have TWO babies on the way.

They may have had a bumpy road on the show, but Bryce moved from Canberra to Melissa's hometown of Melbourne to make their romance work.

And in July this year they were getting married and about to become parents.

“It’s all happened very fast,” Bryce admitted to New Idea, while Mel added: “It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re so incredibly happy.”

Jaimie Gardner and Chris Jensen

Jaimie Gardner and Chris Jensen split after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

You won’t be at all shocked to hear that Jaimie and Chris definitely are not still together.

It was bad from the get go after Jaimie called her husband a ‘dirty grot’ on their honeymoon and it just got worse from there.

Chris decided to walk away from the experiment after claiming Jaimie said she wanted to stay to the last Commitment Ceremony for the cameras.

Jaimie was then spotted on dating app Bumble, while Chris is now with cosmetic tattooist Tayla Made.

Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne

Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne are no longer together. Picture: Channel Nine

Sadly, Samantha and Cameron are no longer an item.

The couple hit it off right from the beginning but things quickly went downhill when they slept together and Sam admitted he didn’t feel any emotional connection.

Things got very awkward when Cameron then ended up kissing fellow MAFS star Coco Stedman and decided to leave the experiment.

At the final commitment ceremony, Sam fumed: "I came here for somebody real, I came here for a man.

"I didn't come into this with a lot of hope. I've really given it my all, I've given this everything."

Sam went on to date a man called Jesse, while it’s not clear whether Cameron is currently in a relationship.

Booka Nile and Brett Helling

Booka Nile and Brett Helling chose to leave MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

It seemed like Booka and Brett were a perfect match, but these two are no longer together.

The couple called it quits at the last Commitment Ceremony after they came to blows on various occasions.,

Booka said at the time: "I've written leave but it's a smiley face and a love heart because Brett's a legend.”

Brett added: "I think there was such a tug of war going on between us to try and understand one another and then things eventually exploded and then once the dust settled things evened out and I think we found where we were with one another.”

Booka was recently spotted holding hands with musician Corey Freear on a night out, while Brett is seemingly still single.

Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards

Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards are no longer together. Picture: Channel Nine

Unsurprisingly, these two are no longer together.

While Jake was taken with his bride, she was not so impressed and was annoyed that he turned up without a tie on.

Scandal then hit when footage emerged of Beck kissing a mystery ex and the pair went their separate ways.

Beck is now happily loved up with boyfriend Ben Michell, while Jake dated fitness influencer, Sophie Guidolin for a while before they split.

Coco Stedman and Sam Carraro

Coco Stedman and Sam Carraro split up on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Things didn’t exactly start well for Coco and Sam, so it’s no surprise they are no longer together.

There were a lot of tears and shouting - and that was just at the start of the first Commitment Ceremony.

Coco then went on to try her luck with Cam, so they decided to leave the experiment.

While Coco is seemingly single, Sam was rumoured to have been dating Sandra Rato, who starred on The Bachelor in 2015.

Joanne Todd and James Susler

Joanne Todd and James Susler are no longer together after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

It’s no surprise to anyone that Jo and James are no longer together.

On their wedding day Jo admitted they were from ‘totally different worlds’, while James then jokingly confessed that he was in love with expert Alessandra.

They soon decided they were definitely not a match and left very swiftly.

Jo is now dating Joe Donaghy while MAFS star James Susler recently went public with his new actress girlfriend Verity East.

Alana Lister and Jason Engler

MAFS' Alana Lister and Jason Engler have split. Picture: Channel Nine

It’s a no for this couple too.

There were high hopes for Teacher Alana and construction estimator Jason as they both admitted there was a physical attraction.

Despite making it all the way to the end of the show and choosing to stay in a relationship at the final commitment ceremony, the couple ended things after filming.

Alana now has a new boyfriend called Ben Michell, having made her relationship official on social media over summer.

As for Jason, he went on to date MAFS season six star KC Osborne but the pair recently split.

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer are not together. Picture: Channel Nine

Viewers might be hoping these two are still together, but unfortunately they have split.

It looked good as Belinda walked down the aisle and Patrick said she was one of the most beautiful girls he'd ever seen.

While they stayed together at the final commitment ceremony and went on to date after the show, the couple split in July 2021.

Belinda went on to tell WHO that their "perspectives on love and life goals ultimately didn’t align."

She added: "As you move forward into the future, it’s pretty important to be heading in the same direction towards the shared future that you both want.”

The couple have unfollowed each other on social media, but both still seems to be single.

Beth Moore and Russell Duance

Beth Moore and Russell Duance split up after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Shock. Beth and Russell are no longer together.

These two realised they are completely different as soon as they met and decided to leave at the second Commitment Ceremony.

But the news was leaked before that when Russell reportedly spilled the beans at a bar three months before the show aired and he was also spotted on dating app Hinge.

They are both still seemingly single.

Georgia Fairweather and Liam Cooper

Georgia Fairweather and Liam Cooper are no longer together. Picture: Channel Nine

Georgia and Liam are not together, despite a positive start to their relationship.

When Liam opened up about his bisexuality, Georgia replied: “As long as you're the person for me.”

They got on well, but clashed at the final dinner party and decided to go their separate ways.

But it looks like the couple are on good terms now, as Liam wrote his ex a sweet message on Instagram after the final aired.

He said: "I really wish things had worked out differently for us G. I wish we didn’t let people get inside our heads and I wish we were better at communicating.

“I wish you all the best with your life journey and I hope you find the guy you are looking for. I am sorry that wasn’t me,.”

Georgia is thought to be single, while Liam is dating New Zealand MAFS star, Samuel Levi.

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente are still together. Picture: Instagram

Kerry and Johnny are still together!

While they started the experiment late, Kerry and Johnny hit it off from the start and vowed to stay together at the final ceremony.

And they are still together, recently moving in together in Brisbane at the end of June.

They have also got their very own dog together called Enzo and often share sweet photos on Instagram.