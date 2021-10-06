Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

Cam and Coco had a secret affair on Married at First Sight Australia season 8.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Originally airing in February 2021, 16 couples were matched by a team of experts hoping to find their happily ever after.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for Cameron Dunne who swiftly found himself in a love triangle on the show.

After marrying Samantha Harvey on the show, he found a connection with fellow bride Coco Stedman.

Despite Coco also being matched with Sam Carraro, she and Cam began seeing each other behind their partners’ backs, even sharing a secret kiss.

The affair was exposed during one very explosive dinner party which saw Sam get into an argument with Cam.

While Samantha did eventually give Coco her blessing to continue getting to know Cam, she wasn’t made aware of the kiss until the final reunion episode.

The star previously told Now To Love: "It was really shocking, cause I was thinking, 'Gee he goes to the gym a lot.

"I had no suspicion at all."

Unsurprisingly, both pairs decided to leave the experiment after the lies were revealed and called it quits on their marriages.

At the final commitment ceremony, Samantha opened up to the experts about her husband, saying: "Because I had to stay I gave it as much as I could. I came here for somebody real.

"I did come into this with a lot of hope, I have given this everything.”

As for Cam and Coco, they didn’t last on the outside world and soon split after the cameras stopped rolling.

In a chat with 9 Entertainment, Cameron blamed their distance, saying: "There was a conversation to see if we could come back to the experiment together, but it just wasn't the case," he revealed.

"What made it hard to pursue that afterwards was that we were right in the midst of COVID and in different states. I was going to Queensland and she was staying in Sydney."

Other reports at the time suggested Cam had stopped speaking to Coco right after the experiment.