Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened to Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne?

Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Are Samantha and Cameron still together? And what happened to them after Married at First Sight Australia?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight might be finished here in the UK, but we’re already being treated to Australia’s version.

Series 8 originally aired back in February 2021, but Brits are watching the social experiment play out on E4 this autumn.

And one couple who were definitely at the centre of the drama is Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne.

So, what happened to Samantha and Cameron and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Samantha and Cameron are no longer together after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Samantha and Cameron from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

Despite hitting it off at the beginning of the show, Samantha and Cameron are no longer together.

The pair said there was a sexual attraction as soon as they met and they continued to go from strength to strength during their honeymoon to New South Wales.

But things went downhill very quickly when the couple slept together and Sam went on to say he didn’t feel any emotional connection.

They were also part of an awkward love triangle when Cameron then ended up kissing fellow MAFS star Coco Stedman.

Samantha Harvey now pursues her love of singing on social media. Picture: Instagram

Unsurprisingly this revelation led to them deciding to leave the experiment at the final commitment ceremony, with Sam fuming: "I came here for somebody real, I came here for a man.

"I didn't come into this with a lot of hope. I've really given it my all, I've given this everything."

Where is Samantha from Married at First Sight Australia now?

It didn’t take Sam long to move on from the heartache and she went public with a new boyfriend in April 2021.

She was supposedly dating a crane rigger called Jesse after the pair met at the end of 2020, but it is not clear whether the star is single now.

Cameron Dunne is seemingly single after MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Elsewhere on her Instagram account, Sam can be seen pursuing her passion for singing, covering her favourite artists and even recording her own songs.

Where is Cameron from Married at First Sight Australia now?

After things didn’t work out with Sam or Coco, Cameron revealed he was dating someone new in March 2021, telling TV Week: "I'm dating at the moment; I'm seeing someone."

There is no sign of a girlfriend on his Instagram account, but he seems to be enjoying spending lots of time with his friends and family.